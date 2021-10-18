scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Fashion alert: Aditi Rao Hydari looks breathtaking in gharara and sharara sets

Aditi Rao Hydari looked graceful in Punit Balana outfits

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 7:00:22 pm
aditi rao hydariAditi Rao Hydari knows how to look graceful in every attire. (Source: aditiraohydari/Instagram)

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari raises the bar each time with her graceful looks. And her recent pictures on social media are no different.

ALSO READ |‘I have missed the freedom to be curious, free and without fear’: Aditi Rao Hydari

The 34-year-old actor looked breathtaking in a pink and cherry red strappy sharara set from designer Punit Balana‘s Autumn/Winter’21 collection.

 



 



The long kallies kurta featured intricate embroidery on the bodice. The sharara pants featured block prints while the marodi work dupatta elevated the look.

Also Read |Aditi Rao Hydari’s style is all about elegance; here’s proof

 



 



Aditi’s look was curated by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

 



 



Aditi completed the look with a pair of jhumkas, a pink lip shade and softly-curled hair.

 



 



In another look, the actor looked serene in a turquoise gharara set comprising a short kurta and gharara pants with green organza dupatta featuring scattered bootis and intricate work along the border.

 



 



 



 



What do you think of the looks?

