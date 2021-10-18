Fashion alert: Aditi Rao Hydari looks breathtaking in gharara and sharara sets

October 18, 2021 7:00:22 pm
When it comes to ethnic fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari raises the bar each time with her graceful looks. And her recent pictures on social media are no different.
The 34-year-old actor looked breathtaking in a pink and cherry red strappy sharara set from designer Punit Balana‘s Autumn/Winter’21 collection.
The long kallies kurta featured intricate embroidery on the bodice. The sharara pants featured block prints while the marodi work dupatta elevated the look.
Aditi’s look was curated by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.
Aditi completed the look with a pair of jhumkas, a pink lip shade and softly-curled hair.
In another look, the actor looked serene in a turquoise gharara set comprising a short kurta and gharara pants with green organza dupatta featuring scattered bootis and intricate work along the border.
