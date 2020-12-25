scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Aditi Rao Hydari’s style is all about elegance; here’s proof

If you are looking for traditional outfit ideas, Aditi Rao Hydari is the person for you!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 25, 2020 1:20:30 pm
Aditi stunned in two looks; take a look. (Photo: Sanam Ratnasi/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Whenever Aditi Rao Hydari steps out in traditional ensembles, we know she will make a head-turning statement. The actor’s fashion sense goes beyond fads and trends and can be defined as timeless and extremely elegant. Despite that, her looks are relatable and easy to recreate, too. And this time, it was no different either.

Take a look at her latest pictures below to know what are we talking about.

Aditi looked gorgeous in a simple Raw Mango sari which was paired with a colourful striped blouse. Styled by Sanam Ratnasi, the ensemble was teamed with a kundan jewellery set encased with uncut diamonds, polkis and emeralds. Neatly tied hair and a simple bindi completed the simple look.

In another look, she was seen in a lehenga set from designers Sukriti and Aakriti. The colourful lehenga featured geometric prints on sheer white fabric and was styled with a matching cut sleeves blouse and dupatta.

Take a look below.

Keeping it simple yet again, the outfit was accessorised with just a pair of statement jhumkis. For makeup, she went for glowing dewy skin, chilli red matte lipstick and fluttery eyelashes with loads of mascara.

Which look is your favourite?

