Aditi Rao Hydari’s style is all about elegance; here’s proof

Whenever Aditi Rao Hydari steps out in traditional ensembles, we know she will make a head-turning statement. The actor’s fashion sense goes beyond fads and trends and can be defined as timeless and extremely elegant. Despite that, her looks are relatable and easy to recreate, too. And this time, it was no different either.

Aditi looked gorgeous in a simple Raw Mango sari which was paired with a colourful striped blouse. Styled by Sanam Ratnasi, the ensemble was teamed with a kundan jewellery set encased with uncut diamonds, polkis and emeralds. Neatly tied hair and a simple bindi completed the simple look.

In another look, she was seen in a lehenga set from designers Sukriti and Aakriti. The colourful lehenga featured geometric prints on sheer white fabric and was styled with a matching cut sleeves blouse and dupatta.

Keeping it simple yet again, the outfit was accessorised with just a pair of statement jhumkis. For makeup, she went for glowing dewy skin, chilli red matte lipstick and fluttery eyelashes with loads of mascara.

