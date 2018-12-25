Aditi Rao Hydari looks regal in these ethnic outfits

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fashion sense has evolved and we like at how she has this easy breezy vibe with a pinch of elegance in almost all her public appearances. Be it walking the ramp for ace designers or when out donning a casual wear, it’s hard to take eyes off her.

Recently the Padmavat actor, who was promoting her movie in the South, looked lovely in a stunning Anarkali by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Styled by Sanam Ratansi she went with her signature middle parted neat bun and statement jhumka and golden jutti.

Check some of the pictures here.

While on another event she donned a black and gold Raw Mango outfit. The black skirt and kurta were accessorised with gold earrings. The dark red lipstick and the red bindi worked rather well with the attire.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted attending an event wearing a pair of black and grey quirky-printed trousers teamed with a white, V-neck top, both from Zara. Styled by Ratansi, the pair of printed trousers was teamed with a light-coloured top. Her outfit was further accessorised with a pair of strappy black heels and studded earrings. Her ensemble was comfortable and chic at the same time.

The actor also looks equally gorgeous in contemporary outfits and pretty much nails it each time.

What do you think her latest look?