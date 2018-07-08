Aditi Rao Hydari exudes royalty in her ‘Mehrunissa’ anarkali

Aditi Rao Hydari’s style are marked by class and sophistication. (Source: abhinavmishra/Instagram) Aditi Rao Hydari’s style are marked by class and sophistication. (Source: abhinavmishra/Instagram)

While we can safely agree that when it comes to ethnic outfits, Aditi Rao Hydari sets standards. Though her choices are mostly simple, the undertone of elegance is unmistakable. It was no different this time when she was spotted in a gorgeous pink and cream embellished ensemble designed by Abhinav Mishra. The piece named Mehrunissa, same as Aditi’s character’s name in Padmaavat, was reminiscent of royal fashion, especially the body hugging drape of the sheer embellished dupatta.

The actor accessorised her look with gold jhumkis and jutis from Needledust, and rounded out her look with a middle-parted ponytail. The actor shared the pictures on Instagram for the same and wrote, “Launching PHIROZA by @abhinavmishra_ at @andazdelhi! Wearing an outfit named #mehrunissa.”

She aces the ethnic style and does an equally good job when it comes to contemporary style. Recently, we saw the actor appear on the cover of a leading fashion magazine and it was difficult to take one’s eyes off her. For the photo shoot, she wore a summer friendly outfit. Curated by Rahul Vijay, the actor wore Benetton pieces with a pastel orange jacket complementing a floral printed bottle green skirt. The ensemble was not much accessorised.

Although we had really liked the actor’s outfit, it was the make-up was the winner of the look. Artist Elton J Fernandez gave the actor a dewy sheen. It was complemented by nude lips, winged eyeliner, and rounded out the look with messy waves.

