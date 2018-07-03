You won’t be able to take your eyes off Aditi Rao Hydari on this magazine cover

Aditi Rao Hydari made an appearance on the cover of a leading magazine. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo) Aditi Rao Hydari made an appearance on the cover of a leading magazine. (Representational Image; Source: File Photo)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s contemporary style statements are just as authentic as her ethnic ones. We, recently, saw the Padmaavat actor appear on the cover of a leading fashion magazine and for the photo shoot, she channelled some ultra cool vibes in a summer friendly outfit.

Rahul Vijay, who curated the look, styled the actor in Benetton pieces with a pastel orange jacket complementing a floral printed bottle green skirt. He kept it easy in the accessory department, with just a chic pair of earrings. Though we like the actor’s outfit, we think the make-up was the winner of the look. Artist Elton J Fernandez gave the actor a dewy sheen, complemented by nude lips, winged eyeliner, and rounded out the look with the actor’s hair styled in messy waves.

Rajkummar Rao also featured on the cover of the magazine’s digital issue and for his photo shoot, the Newton actor was dressed in soft summer hues. With a subtle yellow shirt teamed with stark white pants, Kumar gave laidback vibes. Catch a glimpse of his look here.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Would you take dressing lessons from them? Let us know in the comments below.

