Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty gave us ethnic wear goals in these skirt-top combos

Aditi Rao Hydari (L) or Diana Penty: What’s your pick? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Aditi Rao Hydari (L) or Diana Penty: What’s your pick? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Voluminous skirts are undoubtedly one of the most comfortable staples when it comes to acing traditional looks. Pair them with blouses, crop tops or capes, they are versatile and make for an elegant style statement. But styling them can be really tricky and who better than our B-town fashionistas to show us how to wear them right. Recently, we spotted Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari giving us lessons on how to nail one.

ALSO READ| Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon: 5 fabulous ways to style a long skirt

Clad in an embroidered red skirt and crop top combo from Rishi and Soujit, Penty looked beautiful. Furthermore, it was her messy bun, red lips and smokey eyes that added oomph to her look.

Meanwhile, Hydari was seen in a wine-coloured outfit that comprised of a voluminous skirt with white prints all over it. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkas from Minerali Store. A dewy make-up palette with neatly-tied hairdo and red lips rounded off her look beautifully.

Previously, we spotted the Bhoomi star nailing another skirt-shirt combo in a white-and-purple printed skirt that she teamed with a cropped white shirt, knotted at the waist. Ratansi accessorised the look with a pair of studded statement earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels. Soft smokey eyes, a pink-tinted lip, and hair coiffed into a messy ponytail rounded out the actor’s look well.

Speaking of voluminous skirts, a few days ago, we spotted Kajol looking lovely in a hand-printed shirt and woven skirt from Label Anushree. The shirt and skirt combination worked and so did the contrasting colour combination of blue and pink. The look was rounded off with dark kohl eyes and a dazzling smile.

What do you think about Penty and Hydari’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd