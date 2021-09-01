Aditi Rao Hydari looks absolutely stunning in this Gaurav Gupta creation

Looks like it is the season of weddings or, well, celeb bridal looks. From Kriti Sanon to Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, many B-Town stars have been dressing up as brides for designers. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Aditi Rao Hydari, as she featured on the cover of a magazine looking breathtaking in a Gaurav Gupta lehenga set.

The most striking aspect about the ensemble was the way the designer, known for his deconstructed designs, infused his aesthetic into a traditional attire. The sharp cuts and the striking colour combination worked really well. In the picture shared, the actor struck a pose by wearing the matching dupatta over her head.

The look was accessorised with just a kundan matha patti, allowing the exquisite outfit to speak for itself.

In a conversation with the outlet, the actor revealed that she imagines her wedding to be an intimate affair in the presence of her loved ones. She added that she would like it to be by the water and in an “old haveli because I love heritage”.

“…At the same time, there is a vintage hipster side to me; I am also this happy, free spirit who wants to dance barefoot on a beach. So my wedding would have to be a combination of both my qualities,” she was quoted as saying.

