Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari is a vision to behold in ivory Sabyasachi sari

Cannes 2022 is witnessing a host of Indian celebrities making their remarkable presence felt on the red carpet. The latest to join the bandwagon is Aditi Rao Hydari who made her debut at the film festival this year, looking as elegant as ever.

The actor’s sartorial sense is marked by grace, simplicity and vintage style. Her recent look on the French Riveriea encapsulated that perfectly as she was seen wearing a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza sari from Sabyasachi. It was paired with a textured white blouse featuring full sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she accessorised this classic look with an emerald and diamond choker from the designer’s Bengal Royale Collection.

To add the finishing touches, she tied her hair in a neat bun and opted for shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, a hint of blush and bright red colour.

Aditi also sported a chic monochromatic look, earlier in the day. She kept it simple yet stylish in this co-ord set from Annakiki’s Spring/Summer ’22 collection, consisting of a strappy tunic top featuring black and white geometric patterns and a pair of matching flared trousers.

To accessorise this look, she opted for a pair of silver hoop earrings, a couple of rings and black heels from Pierre Hardy.

With her hair left open, the actor rounded off this look with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and pink lip colour.

