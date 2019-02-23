Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal walked the ramp to celebrate 100 years of Khadi

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal recently walked the ramp to celebrate the centennial of Khadi and its association with the fashion industry. The show, which was held at the Craft Museum, was part of the conclave ‘Khadi Goes Global’ organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). The event was organised in honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and 100 years of Khadi.

The four designers who showcased their collection at the show were Rohit Bal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rina Dhaka and Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. While Rampal walked the ramp for Bal, Hydari walked for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla – and both actors looked stunning.

The Padmaavat actor, who also concluded the show, looked beautiful as she sashayed down the runway in a white and gold lehenga.

Bal showcased a pastel collection, which included sarees and lehengas made from Khadi. Rampal, who was the designer’s showstopper, looked dapper in a black sherwani and an embroidered shawl.

Rina Dhaka not only showcased a collection made out of Khadi but also paid tribute to martyrs of the Pulwama attack through her collection. Rajesh Pratap Singh presented a wide array of dhotis, pants, shirts and sherwanis in plain white.