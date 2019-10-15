Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Ali Khan’s love for ethnics has won our hearts

It’s official! Ethnic wear is staple casual wear among celebrities. Be it festive season or a busy workday, the effortlessness that comes with ethnics, makes it an ideal pick. Aditi Rao Hydari is among those who love flaunting their ethnic ensembles without making it look dressy.

The Padmaavat actor recently stepped out in a floral sharara set that may be unlike any you own. If you love pastel hues, Hydari’s latest ensemble is perfect. The button-down anarkali-style kurta, with a plunging neckline, opened up to reveal matching flared trousers underneath, and was worn without a dupatta. While the base of the fabric was in a soothing shade of powder pink, the ensemble was patterned with crimson roses that perfectly matched the red piping, along with the separates.

To complete her day look, the actor opted for chunky oxidised silver earrings and bag that gave a bohemian twist to the outfit. Strappy sandals completed her look. As for makeup, Hydari took the simple route, keeping her face bare of any makeup, strong brows, luscious eyelashes and a soft pink lipper.

Following her cue was young Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, who is often spotted in the city in her simple white salwar kurta with peppy coloured juttis. Here too, she was seen coming out of PVR cinema in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her friend, choosing a white salwar kurta paired with a pink organza dupatta for movie night.

This is no surprise, as Sara is known for lively ethnic wardrobe. She completed the current look with pink juttis, pink bangles and a beautiful smile.

What do you think of their looks?