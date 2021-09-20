Adele looks beautiful in black-and-white gown while posing with boyfriend; see pics

Adele has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official. The 33-year-old singing sensation recently posted a series of pictures, and one of them featured the couple.

In the pictures, Adele looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder body-hugging black gown from Schiaparelli that featured voluminous cloud-like white sleeves. The photos were clicked while attending basket ball player Anthony Davis’ wedding in Los Angeles, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Of the three pictures, the last picture had the Skyfall singer hugging her boyfriend, who wore a tuxedo. Paul, 39, is an American sports agent who has represented many prominent NBA and NFL players in the recent years.

Also Read | Adele reveals the self-help book that inspired her remarkable transformation

Adele teamed her plunging outfit with a pair of gold and pearl teeth earrings. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a brown lip shade. She captioned the pictures with a heart emoji.

The couple was reportedly seen together for the first time at the NBA Finals in Phoenix, held a few months back. Since then, they have been spotted on several occasions at restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!