scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Adele looks beautiful in black-and-white gown while posing with boyfriend; see pics

Adele captioned the pictures with a heart emoji!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 11:40:11 am
adeleAdele shared a picture with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram. (Source: adele/Instagram)

Adele has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official. The 33-year-old singing sensation recently posted a series of pictures, and one of them featured the couple.

ALSO READ |Fans cannot recognise Adele in new photo; here’s why

In the pictures, Adele looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder body-hugging black gown from Schiaparelli that featured voluminous cloud-like white sleeves. The photos were clicked while attending basket ball player Anthony Davis’ wedding in Los Angeles, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Of the three pictures, the last picture had the Skyfall singer hugging her boyfriend, who wore a tuxedo. Paul, 39, is an American sports agent who has represented many prominent NBA and NFL players in the recent years.

Also Read |Adele reveals the self-help book that inspired her remarkable transformation

Adele teamed her plunging outfit with a pair of gold and pearl teeth earrings. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a brown lip shade. She captioned the pictures with a heart emoji.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The couple was reportedly seen together for the first time at the NBA Finals in Phoenix, held a few months back. Since then, they have been spotted on several occasions at restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ganpati visarjan
Ganpati visarjan: Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement