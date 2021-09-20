Adele looks beautiful in black-and-white gown while posing with boyfriend; see pics

September 20, 2021 11:40:11 am
Adele has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul Instagram official. The 33-year-old singing sensation recently posted a series of pictures, and one of them featured the couple.
In the pictures, Adele looked drop dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder body-hugging black gown from Schiaparelli that featured voluminous cloud-like white sleeves. The photos were clicked while attending basket ball player Anthony Davis’ wedding in Los Angeles, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
Of the three pictures, the last picture had the Skyfall singer hugging her boyfriend, who wore a tuxedo. Paul, 39, is an American sports agent who has represented many prominent NBA and NFL players in the recent years.
Adele teamed her plunging outfit with a pair of gold and pearl teeth earrings. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a brown lip shade. She captioned the pictures with a heart emoji.
The couple was reportedly seen together for the first time at the NBA Finals in Phoenix, held a few months back. Since then, they have been spotted on several occasions at restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City.
