Adarsh Gourav looks sharp in his latest looks

Adarsh Gourav is having quite a year after his breakout performance in The White Tiger. And to make things better, the young actor also has a cool fashion sense. He was recently spotted looking sharp in an ensemble from Line out Line.

The blazer and the pants looked really chic, especially the interplay of colours on them. The young actor was recently nominated at Film Independent Spirit Award for his performance in The White Tiger.

His Instagram is filled with pictures of him playing with colours and having fun while at it. Here are some instances.

Gourav’s film, directed by Ramin Bahrani, has also been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for the upcoming Academy Awards. And irrespective of the results, we are totally here to witness Gourav’s style evolution. There is nothing to not like in an actor being unafraid of experimenting with fashion.

What do you think of his recent look?

