From school charts to London Fashion Week: ‘Adarsh Balak’ gets a style makeover

The average Indian kid has long been compared to the image of a young boy with neatly combed hair, a pressed shirt, folded hands, waking up at the crack of dawn and always on top of their homework. Growing up, many school charts featured the Adarsh Balak as the visual embodiment of the ideal child. Over the years, these educational posters became muse and inspiration to many a visual artists, who turned the young boy into an internet subculture, a parody of all things politics to middle-class behaviour.

Why am I telling you all this? Because our nostalgic icon featured in Delhi-based label Lovebirds’ debut showcase at London Fashion Week this week.