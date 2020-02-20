Adah Sharma has taken it too far and we don’t get her style sense anymore

What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express) What do you think of her recent looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

It indeed is a good time for fashion. Actors are experimenting with silhouettes and designers like never before, and we are all for it. But there also exists a thin line that separates edgy fashion from an odd caricature, and we are sad to report that Adah Sharma has crossed it.

The actor was recently spotted in two different looks and we are genuinely conflicted what to make of them.

At the recently held Smule Mirchi Awards, she had stepped out in a pink wrap dress that had an overwhelming amount of sequinned pattern of eyes on one side. She rounded out the look with a sleek hairdo, matching lipstick, and accessorised it with thigh-high black boots.

Well, if this look can be considered a fashion risk that failed, we have no explanation for the next one. At the recently concluded Feminal Nykaa Beauty Awards, she stepped out in a white dress. And if that was it, we would have no complaints. But for reasons unknown to us, she applied multicoloured glitter on her nose, cheeks, collar bones and hands.

The look was completed with her hair styled in a loose braid.

What do you think of her recent looks?

