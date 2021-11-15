Just married: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa look stunning in Sabyasachi ensembles

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married!

The actors and long-time couple dated for 11 years before tying the knot. The wedding functions were replete with laughter and happiness and the fashion quotient was high, too. The bride and groom’s customised Sabyasachi pieces won hearts. Both of them shared their happy moments on social media and teased fans with a few glimpses of the ceremony which took place in Chandigarh. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The gorgeous bride, Patralekhaa Paul, looked every bit a Bengali stunner in a customised bridal lehenga from designer Sabyasachi’s fashion label. The traditional red attire complimented her and was a nod to her heritage. She adorned the classic shakha-pola (red and white nuptial bangles), a pattern of sandalwood on her brows and alta on her hands and feet.

The dupatta for the lehenga was bordered with incantations, presumably to bring good fortune to the married couple. For jewels, she opted for a chunky necklace with emeralds, matching earrings and a maang-tika to complete the look. Shying away from tradition, we loved the way she opted for a minimal make-up look on her wedding day to let the rest of her ensemble shine!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Patralekhaa 🌸 (@patralekhaa)

The gushing groom wore a custom white sherwani with engraved buttons from Sabyasachi’s label. He sported a red turban and teeka for the nuptials. Rao wished his bride in the sweetest message on Instagram, ”Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️”

Patralekhaa responded with a sweet message of her own: ”I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!