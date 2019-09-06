Toggle Menu
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla celebrate 33 years: Deepika Padukone turns showstopper

The fashion extravaganza was attended by various celebrities incuding Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Asha Parekh and Sussanne Khan. Check the pictures here.

The actor looked lovely as she sashayed down the ramp in a gorgeous creation by the designer duo. (Photo: APH Images)

There wouldn’t have been a better way to celebrate designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 33 years in the industry, than have actor Deepika Padukone walk the ramp in one of their gorgeous ensembles. The actor looked lovely in an off-white hand-embroidered lehenga, as she turned showstopper for the ace designers’ magnificent fashion presentation, AJSK 33 in Mumbai last night.

The ensemble, which was similar to what she wore for her wedding reception, featured intricate sequin and mirror work and was high on bling and sophistication. The actor looked gorgeous in a long dupatta giving the effect of a train, subtly adding an element of drama to the look.

The ensemble reminded us of the actor’s reception day look from last year. (Source: APH Images)
What do you think of the actor’s look? (Source: APH Images)

We like how the overall look was kept simple with the actor opting for kohled eyes and a dewy make-up. Hair neatly tied at the back and a pair of hoops completed the elegant look.

Padukone not only walked the ramp, she also broke into an impromptu jig at the show with the designers and other models joining them.

Deepika Padukone and others danced to the song ‘Disco Deewane’. (Source: APH Images)

The fashion extravaganza was attended by many celebrities. Take a look here.

Asha Parekh looked lovely in a blue sari with an intricately embroidered border and pallu. (Photo: APH Images)
Rhea Kapoor opted for a golden sari, while Karan Johar kept in casual in a brack tracksuit. (Photo: APh Images)
Sonali Bendre kept it elegant in an chinkankari anarkali set. (Photos: APH Images)
Twinkle Khanna opted for an floral embroidered suit which she teamed with green heels. (Photo: APH Images)
Abhishek Bachchan was also clicked at the star-studded event with mother Jaya and sister Shweta. (Photo: APH Images)
Sussanne Khan dazzled in an off-shoulder sequin gown that featured a thigh-high slit. (Photo: APH Images)

Who do you think looked the best?

