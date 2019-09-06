Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla celebrate 33 years: Deepika Padukone turns showstopper

There wouldn’t have been a better way to celebrate designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s 33 years in the industry, than have actor Deepika Padukone walk the ramp in one of their gorgeous ensembles. The actor looked lovely in an off-white hand-embroidered lehenga, as she turned showstopper for the ace designers’ magnificent fashion presentation, AJSK 33 in Mumbai last night.

The ensemble, which was similar to what she wore for her wedding reception, featured intricate sequin and mirror work and was high on bling and sophistication. The actor looked gorgeous in a long dupatta giving the effect of a train, subtly adding an element of drama to the look.

Check the pictures here.

We like how the overall look was kept simple with the actor opting for kohled eyes and a dewy make-up. Hair neatly tied at the back and a pair of hoops completed the elegant look.

Padukone not only walked the ramp, she also broke into an impromptu jig at the show with the designers and other models joining them.

The fashion extravaganza was attended by many celebrities. Take a look here.

Who do you think looked the best?