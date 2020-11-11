Abhishek Bachchan keeps it classy; gives winter fashion goals with latest looks

Which piece of clothing would you like to add to your wardrobe? (Photo: nikitajaisinghani/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Abhishek Bachchan may not be someone who follows fashion trends to a T, but the actor surely knows how to keep it supremely stylish and on-point. Which is why we were in for a fashionable treat when his stylist, Nikita Jaisinghani, shared his latest pictures on Instagram. But his pictures not only give fashion goals, the Guru actor also gives numerous cues to update your winter wardrobe.

Read on to know more.

Overcoats

A classic black trench coat can never go out of style, and Abhishek proves it too. Here, he is seen in a black Burberry trench coat styled with a striped shirt and off-white trousers. He completed the look with black frames and shiny black moccasins.

Blazers

Blazers are perfect when you want to keep it warm and stylish in winters. The best part about investing in blazers is that not only are they great for casual outings but work equally well for work meetings, too. We like how Abhishek styles his tweed blazer with a black high-neck sweater and navy blue trousers.

This blazer look is ideal for those who like to keep it casual and colourful. If you want to ace prints without going overboard, throw on a colourful blazer and call it day.

Pea coat

Pea coats or jackets always make a comeback in winters. Here, the actor keeps it seamless by teaming his pea jacket with a shirt and cream trousers along with Gucci slip-ons.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd