Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tie the knot in ivory glam at Pali Hill home

Congratulations are in order for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt! The Bollywood actor and businesswoman got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. For the special occassion, Spratt chose to stun in an ivory lace suit, accessorised with layered jewels and a fishtail braid while Khan looked handsome in a cream kurta, with a brooch adding to the glam.

Ahead of the nuptials, Khan himself had shared details confirming their choice of a swapping a gala celebration for a simple registered marriage on July 5th, attended by their close friends and family members. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic.”