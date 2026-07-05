Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt tie the knot in ivory glam at Pali Hill home

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Congratulations are in order for Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt! The Bollywood actor and businesswoman got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. For the special occassion, Spratt chose to stun in an ivory lace suit, accessorised with layered jewels and a fishtail braid while Khan looked handsome in a cream kurta, with a brooch adding to the glam.
Ahead of the nuptials, Khan himself had shared details confirming their choice of a swapping a gala celebration for a simple registered marriage on July 5th, attended by their close friends and family members. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic.”
Spratt, who is now part of Aamir Khan Productions, previously worked with a Bengaluru-based salon chain. She is also a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.
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Khan first introduced her to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations in March 2025, revealing that the two had initially met nearly 25 years ago before reconnecting through his cousin, Nuzhat Khan. “I’ve been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I’ve learnt so much, and it’s been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled,” he had told the press.
Khan had also revealed how his love story with Spratt began unexpectedly. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast last year, he had said, “Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened.”
In fact, during the conversation, he candidly admitted to not expecting to find love again after his two failed marriages. This is the 3 Idiots actor’s third wedding. The first marriage, with Reena Dutta, resulted in two kids: Junaid and Ira Khan, while the second marriage to Kiran Rao gave him son Azad Rao Khan. Despite co-parenting his kids, he remains cordial with his former partners, who were also in attendance during today’s celebration.