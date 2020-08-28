Aahana Kumra keeps it chic in denim co-ord set; see pics

A denim pantsuit is versatile and can be styled in various ways. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Aahana Kumra’s fashion can best be described as sharp tailored pieces that are fitted to perfection. However, recently the actor opted for a breezy co-ord set which looked super comfortable and chic. Wondering what her outfit looked like? Take a look below.

The outfit was designed by Shruti Sancheti. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/ Instagram) The outfit was designed by Shruti Sancheti. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/ Instagram)

Styled by Juhi Ali, the Lipstick Under My Burkha actor wore a stunning denim co-ord set featuring a striped band in white, blue, yellow and red from designer Shruti Sancheti. The look was kept casual and styled with a pair of hoops and white sneakers.

She went for minimal makeup and styled it with a pair of statement silver hoops. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/ Instagram) She went for minimal makeup and styled it with a pair of statement silver hoops. (Photo: Aahana Kumra/ Instagram)

She kept her makeup minimal with a hint of bronzer, blush and neutral lip colour. The actor also posted another photo of herself in a bright ensemble. Needless to say, the colours of her outfit will instantly uplift your mood. Take a look.

Aahana was seen in a baby pink high neck bodycon top paired with a floral skirt. Accessorised with a wide purple waist belt, the look was completed with a pair of pink kitten heels. The look was curated and styled by Siddhartha Bansal.

What do you think about her outfits?

