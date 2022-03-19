‘A Thursday’ promotions: Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia serve spring-summer fashion inspiration

The summer season is here and now is the time to start thinking about the perfect spring-summer fashion inspiration. From a late brunch party with your girlfriends to a dinner event in the evening, take a leaf out of actors Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia’s wardrobe, who were recently out and about to promote their latest release, A Thursday.

With pretty pastel colours — earthy tones, soft lilacs and canary yellows — being the mainstays of spring-summer 2022, we couldn’t help but appreciate the actors’ matching, comfortable beige outfits.

Neha took to Instagram to reveal their outfits and captioned the post, “Beige on beige and then you all added so much colour in our lives … thank you for the love ❤️ that’s been pouring in for our film #athursday … keep it coming. @yamigautam you are ♥️♥️♥️”.

Take a look here:

Dressed in a billowy, beige shirt paired with a pleated, dusty pink skirt, Neha’s outfit is the perfect inspiration for a late brunch with your girlfriends. Styled by Ayesha Khanna, the Lust Stories actor paired the ensemble with chunky boots, a statement bag and whimsical jewellery.

Her make-up was kept subtle to complement the muted tones of her outfit- brown eyeshadow, nude lips and a hint of blush accentuated the look. Her hair was tucked in a stylish updo, with a few flyaways left behind to frame her face.

Yami opted for a beige power-suit and channelled some serious girl boss energy with her outfit. Styled by longtime collaborator and stylist Allia Al Rufai, Yami’s structured blazer and pants set were from the fashion label Appapop.

The blazer featured a lapelled collar and was cinched at the waist with a belt in the same shade, while the pants were an interesting fit and were cuffed at the ankles. She teamed the pant-suit with a white tank top and added light brown heels to accentuate.

Yami’s make-up also served as the perfect spring-summer make-up inspiration with subtle, muted, earthy shades on her face- a dewy, light foundation, filled-in eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, a swipe of pink blush on her cheekbones, a dab of highlighter and pink lip gloss.

She left her tresses loose and chose to ditch accessories with this outfit.

Which look did you like the most?

