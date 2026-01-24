A quick guide to washing your winter wear (without ruining it)

Winter clothes need a different washing approach. Wash them like summer clothes, and they lose shape, smell odd, or get damaged fast. So what’s the right way to make sure your cosy sweaters stay in mint condition despite the brutal season? According to digital creator Shashank Alshi, popular for sharing quick daily life hacks among his followers, here are some quick guidelines to keep in mind:

Wool is delicate. Always wash in cold water, as hot water permanently shrinks wool fibres. Use the gentle wash or hand wash mode. Never twist or wring; press water out slowly. Dry flat on a towel, not on hangers, because hanging pulls the fabric down. Store only when fully dry to avoid bad smell or fungus.

2. Hoodies and sweatshirts

Turn hoodies inside out before washing. Sweat, oils, and odour stay on the inner side. Use less detergent, since thick fabric traps soap and can later cause a smell. Avoid fabric softener because it can reduce softness over time. Add one extra spin cycle to remove excess water. While drying, leave space between clothes to allow air to circulate and prevent odour.

3. Winter jackets (puffer/padded)

Close all zips and buttons before washing. Wash jackets alone or with similar-weight clothes to keep the padding even. Use a mild detergent, as harsh chemicals can break down insulation. Add an extra rinse cycle to remove any trapped detergent that can cause a long-term smell. Dry completely before storing, as even slight dampness can ruin the padding.

4. Thermals and inner wear

Wash thermals separately. Use cold or slightly lukewarm water since heat reduces elasticity. Do not overload the machine and avoid strong spin speeds to protect the fit. Shade dry and keep away from direct heat because it weakens thermal fibres.

Let’s hear it from an expert

According to Dr Divya Singhal, a textile researcher and content manager at the RTC Project, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, wool has an intrinsic characteristic of shrinking when exposed to heat and water. Therefore, it is important to take special care of your woollens during laundry and storage.

She shared a few tips and tricks to keep your woollens in good condition:

1. Hand-wash your woollens in a non-ionic detergent or use the mild setting of the washing machine with the minimum spin cycle.

2. Use cold water for washing.

3. Reshape and stretch your woollens while they are still wet.

4. Do not line-dry them. Use padded hangers to hang them or lay them flat if possible, away from direct sunlight.

5. If a stain is present, it should be treated before washing.

6. Ironing should be done using a steam press or when the garments are damp. This facilitates the removal of creases and wrinkles more effectively.

7. Wool is prone to moth attacks; thus, it is imperative to take care of them. While storing your woollen items, make sure that your garments are completely dry. It is a good practice to air them in bright sunlight before packing.

8. Pack them in cotton bags or plastic bags with moth-repellent balls or dried neem leaves. These items should be wrapped in a small cotton pouch to avoid direct contact with your garments.

9. The storage space should be dry and should not have sharp edges to prevent damage to your garments.

As a general rule of thumb, remember to hand-wash woollen clothes in cold water with a wool-specific detergent, and avoid wringing to prevent stretching.

