A quick guide to washing your winter wear (without ruining it)

Wool has an intrinsic characteristic of shrinking under the effect of heat and water. Therefore, it is important to take special care of your woollens during laundry and storage.

google-preferred-btn
winter laundryA winter laundry guide (AI generated)

Winter clothes need a different washing approach. Wash them like summer clothes, and they lose shape, smell odd, or get damaged fast. So what’s the right way to make sure your cosy sweaters stay in mint condition despite the brutal season? According to digital creator Shashank Alshi, popular for sharing quick daily life hacks among his followers, here are some quick guidelines to keep in mind:

1. Woollen sweaters

Wool is delicate. Always wash in cold water, as hot water permanently shrinks wool fibres. Use the gentle wash or hand wash mode. Never twist or wring; press water out slowly. Dry flat on a towel, not on hangers, because hanging pulls the fabric down. Store only when fully dry to avoid bad smell or fungus.

2. Hoodies and sweatshirts

Turn hoodies inside out before washing. Sweat, oils, and odour stay on the inner side. Use less detergent, since thick fabric traps soap and can later cause a smell. Avoid fabric softener because it can reduce softness over time. Add one extra spin cycle to remove excess water. While drying, leave space between clothes to allow air to circulate and prevent odour.

3. Winter jackets (puffer/padded)

Close all zips and buttons before washing. Wash jackets alone or with similar-weight clothes to keep the padding even. Use a mild detergent, as harsh chemicals can break down insulation. Add an extra rinse cycle to remove any trapped detergent that can cause a long-term smell. Dry completely before storing, as even slight dampness can ruin the padding.

4. Thermals and inner wear

Wash thermals separately. Use cold or slightly lukewarm water since heat reduces elasticity. Do not overload the machine and avoid strong spin speeds to protect the fit. Shade dry and keep away from direct heat because it weakens thermal fibres.

winter laundry Use a mild detergent, as harsh chemicals can break down insulation. (AI-generated)

Let’s hear it from an expert

According to Dr Divya Singhal, a textile researcher and content manager at the RTC Project, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhiwool has an intrinsic characteristic of shrinking when exposed to heat and water. Therefore, it is important to take special care of your woollens during laundry and storage.

She shared a few tips and tricks to keep your woollens in good condition:

Story continues below this ad

1. Hand-wash your woollens in a non-ionic detergent or use the mild setting of the washing machine with the minimum spin cycle.

2. Use cold water for washing.

3. Reshape and stretch your woollens while they are still wet.

4. Do not line-dry them. Use padded hangers to hang them or lay them flat if possible, away from direct sunlight.

5. If a stain is present, it should be treated before washing.

Story continues below this ad

6. Ironing should be done using a steam press or when the garments are damp. This facilitates the removal of creases and wrinkles more effectively.

ALSO READ | You must wash new clothes before wearing them. Here’s why

7. Wool is prone to moth attacks; thus, it is imperative to take care of them. While storing your woollen items, make sure that your garments are completely dry. It is a good practice to air them in bright sunlight before packing.

8. Pack them in cotton bags or plastic bags with moth-repellent balls or dried neem leaves. These items should be wrapped in a small cotton pouch to avoid direct contact with your garments.

9. The storage space should be dry and should not have sharp edges to prevent damage to your garments.

Story continues below this ad

As a general rule of thumb, remember to hand-wash woollen clothes in cold water with a wool-specific detergent, and avoid wringing to prevent stretching.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Should you take Vitamin B12 supplements on an empty stomach?
Vitamin B12
'No matter how many books I read...': Hrithik Roshan gets candid about his never-ending obsession with 'Bollywood biceps'
Hrithik Roshan flaunts his biceps
India’s Pink Secret: Why the Ganges is the only place to see the Amazon’s 'long-lost' counterpart
pink dolphin
Advertisement
PHOTOS
winnie the pooh
Meet A.A. Milne: The creator of Winnie the Pooh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre finds form, Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand
L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Physical AI is the next frontier, and we are taking up the challenge: Raghu Dharmaraju, CEO, ARTPARK
Raghu Dharmaraju
Google Photos introduces ‘Me Meme’, an AI tool for personalised memes
Google Photos’ new ‘Me Meme’ feature uses AI to generate personalised, shareable memes from user photos. (Image Source: Google)
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
African student opens up about finding home in India: ‘This place boosted my self-esteem’
African student life in india
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement