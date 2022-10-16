A look at some of Malaika Arora’s most exquisite fashion serves

Malaika Arora is one of B-town’s most chic fashionistas. The multi-hyphenate star recently posted some photos on her Instagram in an elegant, extravagant gold and silver dress. The dress in itself is a work of art and it’s safe to say Arora can pull it off. Her long hair and soft pink nude makeup added to the regal effect of the look.

She struck a pose in this glamorous and timeless silver-gold look.

We take a look at some of her other glam moments, and take notes.

A royal affair indeed! Arora is a vision in this red gown and gold jewellery. Letting her hair down and striking a pose has never been a challenge for this style diva.

Another gold-goddess look served by the mother-of-one. The translucent gold intricately embroidered dress coupled with Arora’s striking poses are awe-worthy.

A black leather gown with a loose plunging neckline, we’re obsessed!

Her understated makeup and necklaces add a dash of oomph to the look. When it comes to being styled, Arora sure knows what she’s doing. While a lot of others more often opt for black leather pants, her choice of dress gets a nod from fashion critics.

Another gold look that screams ‘slay’, this one is a studded gold dress paired with a slightly bronze, rose-goldish vest and matching heels — a winner in our books. If you’re looking to style your gold fit with other pieces of clothing, try mixing it up with bronze or rose gold instead of the same shade of gold. The tasteful makeup also completes the look.

