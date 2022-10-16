scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

A look at some of Malaika Arora’s most exquisite fashion serves

Malaika Arora is hailed for her bold fashion choices; we dive into some of her most impeccable looks and why they work

Malaika Arora's food habits range from relatable to extravagant. (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Malaika Arora is one of B-town’s most chic fashionistas. The multi-hyphenate star recently posted some photos on her Instagram in an elegant, extravagant gold and silver dress. The dress in itself is a work of art and it’s safe to say Arora can pull it off. Her long hair and soft pink nude makeup added to the regal effect of the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

She struck a pose in this glamorous and timeless silver-gold look.

We take a look at some of her other glam moments, and take notes. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A royal affair indeed! Arora is a vision in this red gown and gold jewellery. Letting her hair down and striking a pose has never been a challenge for this style diva.

Also read |Malaika Arora displays insane flexibility as she performs full-body stretch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Another gold-goddess look served by the mother-of-one. The translucent gold intricately embroidered dress coupled with Arora’s striking poses are awe-worthy.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

A black leather gown with a loose plunging neckline, we’re obsessed!

Her understated makeup and necklaces add a dash of oomph to the look. When it comes to being styled, Arora sure knows what she’s doing. While a lot of others more often opt for black leather pants, her choice of dress gets a nod from fashion critics.

8144271

Also read |‘When in Georgia…’: Malaika Arora enjoyed this traditional dish; know more about it here

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Another gold look that screams ‘slay’, this one is a studded gold dress paired with a slightly bronze, rose-goldish vest and matching heels — a winner in our books. If you’re looking to style your gold fit with other pieces of clothing, try mixing it up with bronze or rose gold instead of the same shade of gold. The tasteful makeup also completes the look.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:00:17 pm
Next Story

How Apple TV+ is winning the streaming wars

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Mohit Raina
Not just acting, Mohit Raina has an impressive sartorial sense, too: A look at his most stylish moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement