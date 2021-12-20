A guide to year-end party dressing from Malaika Arora

The holiday season has arrived. While this year, too, Omicron only permits intimate gatherings, that’s no reason for you to not take out that shimmery dress that has been tucked deep inside your wardrobe. If you are looking for some inspiration to put together an outfit that people remember just as much as the party, here are some cues from the party-dressing maestro herself, Malaika Arora.

From stunning bodycons to faux leather dresses, metallic co-ord sets, and thigh-high slit gowns that turn heads and catch eyes, Arora has donned and rocked it all.

So you want to make a statement with your outfit, but not in a form-fitting dress that restricts you from dancing the night away. The answer might just be in this metallic pink co-ord set with an off-the shoulder top featuring statement sleeves. Keep the accessories minimal but bold, like a feathery purse or a golden choker.

A multi-occassion faux-leather dress can take you to a New Year party as well as a dinner date for later, depending on how you accessorise it. Like Arora, you can opt for a quirky hairstyle, stilettoes, and golden accessories.

An outfit that combats the chill as effortlessly as it makes for a chic style statement, this satin green blazer paired with a stunning emerald choker is the thing of dreams. The yellow box clutch makes for the perfect arm candy.

If you don’t wear your blingiest, most shimmery dress to year-end parties, when will you? Take the maximalist route like Arora in an overall sequined dress from Naeem Khan but in a subdued colour like this soft pink. Keep the accessories dainty and minimal, or go bold.

Luxe, sleek, and chic with a hint of royalty — this velvet bodycon dress styled with a statement neckpiece and bangles is the way to go for jewellery and minimalist aesthetic lovers alike.

This shimmery silver tasseled dress is an updated avatar of the tasseled mini dresses of the early 2000s, and is worth giving a try if you are looking to opt for something that is nonchalantly bold and celebratory.

