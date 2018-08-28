A Grand Affair

Monisha Jaising takes a bow with showstopper Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Monisha Jaising takes a bow with showstopper Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

It had all the makings of a Bollywood blockbuster — an A-list heroine, a supporting cast of filmi fashionistas and svelte socialites, a spectacular setting and ‘back-up’ dancers to add to the razzmatazz. Monisha Jaising’s grand finale for Lakme Fashion Week’s (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018 edition, called ‘Shades of a Diva’, embodied all that the Mumbai designer’s nearly 28-year-old label has stood for – glamour, glitz, sophistication and celebrity red carpet style. The city’s chatterati was in full attendance at the Sahara Star hotel, Mumbai, on Sunday evening as dancers, hula-hoop specialists, acrobats and skaters from world renowned entertainment group Cirque du Soleil opened the show for Jaising’s line of evening wear. From micro shorts and shiny dresses in metallic hues and sculpted evenings gowns in jewelled tones, to ombre sequined numbers and glitzy black floor-sweeping ensembles — Jaising covered a gamut of colourways ranging from pretty pastels to vibrant colourbursts.

Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were showstoppers for Payal Singhal (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Mom-to-be Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were showstoppers for Payal Singhal (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Plus Point

Even as the fashion industry explores the potential of the plus-size market in the country, two labels sought to prove that ‘Big is Beautiful’ is more than just an inspirational adage. Narendra Kumar Ahmed’s ‘Never Hyde’ for aLL Primero presented a contemporary line of athleisure wear, casual day attire and evening wear, using denim, interlock knit, jacquard, crepe, cotton linen and terry wool. The line of separates offered bomber jackets, cold shoulder tops, hoodies, pant-suits and joggers, all statement-making, hip and wearable. We especially liked the vintage-style

t-shirts with pictures of iconic curvy women. Similar in sentiment, yet opposite in approach was label Half Full Curve’s collection. Sisters Rixi and Tinka Bhatia sent out a softer collection of layered shifts, kimono tops, peplum blouses, ponchos, tunics and cropped pants, clothing real curvy women from different walks of life.

