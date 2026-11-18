When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor has rarely been one to play it safe. This time, her look for the Earthshot Prize 2026 came wrapped in art, history, and 400 carats of emeralds.

The Aisha actor wore a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble inspired by a 1936 portrait by Amrita Sher-Gil. The painting, titled Sumair, depicts Sher-Gil’s cousin, Sumair Apjit Singh, in a deep green sari, holding a spray of white flowers. Nearly 90 years later, the artwork found a new expression through Sonam’s couture look.

For the occasion, Kapoor wore a pure chiffon sari, hand-painted in shades of green, paired with a structured silk velvet coat edged with zardozi work, adding a contemporary touch to the traditional ensemble.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Sonam wore over 400 carats of Russian emeralds set in traditional Indian polki by Anjali Bhimrajka Fine Jewels. She completed the look with Colombian emerald drop ear cuffs and a ring. The ensemble was styled by Rhea Kapoor and Abhilasha Devnani.

Sonam Kapoor gives recreates Amrita Shergil’s 1936 painting Sumair (Images: Instagram/rheakapoor) Sonam Kapoor gives recreates Amrita Shergil’s 1936 painting Sumair (Images: Instagram/rheakapoor)

Visual artist and lecturer Shriyanshi Singh believes there is a certain stillness and quiet in the painting, which the ensemble has “beautifully” carried forward while bringing together Indian tradition and Western silhouettes in a “very thoughtful way”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“Anamika Khanna has not simply recreated the painting but interpreted it through her own design language. The combination of a traditional sari with a structured velvet coat and zardozi work on it is quite interesting,” Singh tells indianexpress.com.

Story continues below this ad

There’s also a deeper reason why this 90-year-old painting found its way into Kapoor’s look: Sher-Gil continues to remain relevant and inspire the fashion world even today. Singh believes this is because her paintings are not limited to beauty or visual representation.

“She portrayed human emotions, identity, and the lives of ordinary people with great sensitivity, the art expert adds.

“Unki art ki ek important quality ye hai ki unhone Indian aur Western influences ko combine kiya but apni individuality kabhi lose nahi ki. (One important quality of her art is that she combined Indian and Western influences without ever losing her individuality.) I think even today artists and designers are exploring this same idea of cultural identity and finding a balance between tradition and modernity”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

That balance is visible in Sonam’s ensemble as well. For Singh, the most remarkable part of this interpretation is that an artwork created nearly nine decades ago continues to inspire contemporary fashion. She believes such fashion interpretations can also introduce audiences to artists and artworks they may not otherwise encounter.

“I also feel that such collaborations create curiosity among people who may not regularly visit art galleries or museums. They may become interested in learning about the original painting and the artist behind it.”

Story continues below this ad

Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth II’s emerald jewels

While Kapoor made a statement on the fashion front, Kate Middleton brought a piece of royal jewellery history to the ceremony. The Princess of Wales wore a custom vermilion-red Anarkali by Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan, featuring gold and green embroidery.

She paired the outfit with the emerald-and-diamond tassel necklace and matching earrings from Queen Elizabeth II’s Emerald Tassel Suite. Kate had previously worn the suite’s earrings and bracelet during the royal couple’s visit to Jamaica in 2022. At the Mumbai event, however, the necklace took centre stage, adding a royal heirloom to her Indian designer ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.