90s throwback: Balenciaga’s Hello Kitty bag is back, but bet you can’t guess the price

Can you guess the price of this Hello Kitty bag? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Can you guess the price of this Hello Kitty bag? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Hello Kitty, the iconic fictional character created in 1974 by Japanese company Sanrio and the brainchild of designer Yuko Shimizu, is back. For everyone who loves 90s fashion, it was a treat to see male models at Paris Fashion Week sporting Balenciaga’s Ville bag, bearing Hello Kitty’s face in bubblegum pink, black and white. However, the whopping price of the bag will surely burn a hole in your pocket.

Balenciaga has hit the nostalgia spot with the bag, which costs around $2950 or approximately Rs 2,09,052. According to reports, Sanrio depicts cartoon character Hello Kitty as a female gijinka of Japanese Bobtail with a red bow and, notably, no mouth.

She was first seen on coin purses but grew to legendary status, with merchandise ranging from colouring books to soft-toys, besides a TV show. Hello, Kitty is the perfect example of nostalgia and yearning for a lost sense of security that comes with a majority of ‘90s popular culture. Brands are aiming to target this nostalgia and serve as a unique style statement with collaborations for shoes, makeup, plush toys, clothing, bags, while charging a hefty price.

