83 wrap-up party: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sorely disappoint in white

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 wrapped up recently and the cast and crew attended a party celebrating that. The event witnessed the presence of director Kabir Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, actors Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar. And then there was Deepika Padukone, who also features in the film.

As was expected, the couple turned quite a few heads as they both arrived in white. While Singh stepped out in a white tee and pants, Padukone was seen in a white shirt and a pair of high waist jeans. Although the cut of the shirt was interesting, this is an all-too-familiar sight. In the recent past, the actor has donned something similar way too many times and it failed to do anything for her. The look was completed with hoop earrings and the red lipstick.

In case you are wondering where you had seen her donning something like this, we will tell you. At the launch of lecture series on depression and mental health, the actor was seen in an all-white ensemble. It consisted of a crisp white shirt with pointed collars which was paired with matching trousers. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was accessorised with diamond earrings. Hair parted neatly at the side and bright red lips completed it.

What do you think of her look?