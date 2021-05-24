This 76-year-old blogger is breaking stereotypes by acing latest fashion trends

If age is really just a number, then this 76-year-old fashion influencer is an ideal example of it. Her Instagram profile, which has more than 14,000 followers, has been grabbing eyeballs. From trendy clothes to shoes, the influencer, who goes by the name Mrs Verma, is seen pulling off every look with grace and confidence.

In some of the social media posts, she is also joined by her husband Mr Verma, who looks no less stunning in fashionable clothes.

It was the couple’s granddaughter who motivated them to start fashion blogging. Their latest Instagram post shows Mrs Verma pulling off fusion wear. Take a look:

“My granddaughter introduced me to Instagram in the lockdown, and since then, I have been hooked,” Mrs Verma was quoted as saying by Humans of Bombay. “I’m 76 and want to be the coolest influencer in town,” she added.

Be it shoe challenge or slaying the outfit change reel, Mrs Verma has nearly aced every fashion trend on social media. In one of the posts, she was also seen wearing stilettos.

Earlier, the grandmother was seen sporting skinny pair of denim and shirts, trendy ethnic wear, and quirky jewellery. And she nailed each of the looks.

