Miss Universe 2026 unveils new 3,150-diamond crown: India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo gears up for finale

The Miss Universe 2026 competition is underway, but it is amid intense controversy over at least 15 countries reportedly making a quick exit. Despite the chaos, the pageant organisation unveiled its new crown in front of contestants, former beauty queens, and special guests during The Miss Universe Experience at Plaza Las Américas in Puerto Rico on November 12.

Designed and crafted by George Wittels in collaboration with Maison d’OR, a Paris-based fine jewellery house, the crown boasts 3,150 diamonds set in white gold and was created to commemorate the international beauty pageant’s 75th anniversary and to “celebrate the past, present, and future of Miss Universe”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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“Christened under the name “The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy” (which translates to Spanish “The radiance of an eternal legacy”), the jewel is an exclusive creation and specially designed for diamond weddings that celebrates the global competition in its 75th edition,” the Venezuelan artist shared the conceptualisation of his masterpiece on Instagram, adding that he was “inspired by diamond weddings”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

The last crown: Light of Infinity

Back in 2024, the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant had unveiled the previous crown, the Lumière de l’Infini or Light of Infinity. Designed to celebrate women’s empowerment, the crown was a collaboration with Jewelmer, the pageant’s official jewellery partner.

Jewelmer had shared the crown’s intricate design on Instagram, describing it as the pinnacle of savoir-faire. The crown was handcrafted by Filipino artisans using traditional techniques practised in Place Vendôme, Paris’ renowned hub of elegance.

Miss Universe 2026 drama

Returning to the drama unfolding behind the scenes, official reports say several contestants and national organisations have withdrawn from the competition ahead of the finale on November 24.

While some departures have happened due to franchise disputes, others have withdrawn due to physical and mental health struggles, as well as strict visa issues. If reports are to be believed, 17 countries have withdrawn from the contest that sees over 100 countries participating every year.

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From Miss Universe Austria Victoria Amerson pulling out citing “mental and physical health” reasons, to Miss Universe Bulgaria Ana-Maria getting into a car crash. On the other hand, Miss Universe Morocco withdrew due to “sudden financial and economic constraints”, while Miss Universe Maldives Aminath Yuin Mohamed did not disclose her reasons.

Six Southeast Asian countries, namely Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, will not participate this time because of a dispute over franchise agreements and licensing rights. Visa/travel restrictions have also thrown a wrench in the participation of countries like Nepal, Angola, Zambia, the Republic of the Congo, and Saint Martin, while Zimbabwe’s participation remains in limbo.

Mejo at the crown unveiling. (Source: Instagram/@kaziahmejo) Mejo at the crown unveiling. (Source: Instagram/@kaziahmejo)

All eyes on India’s Kaziah Liz Mejo

Closer to home, all eyes are on Kaziah Liz Mejo, India’s representative to the pageant. The law student took to Instagram a couple of days ago to say making it this far in the competition was a dream she’s been carrying for a while.

“A dream I carried in my heart for years, every moment of joy, doubt, tears and sweat lead me to this moment. A journey that will forever be biggest pride, and a moment I will carry forever. Officially sashed as INDIA. This crown is bigger than me, and I promise to give it everything I have. India, your girl is ready. CHAK DE INDIA,” she captioned her post.

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For the 2027 edition of the pageant, Vietnam has been selected as the host country for the 76th Miss Universe competition.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.