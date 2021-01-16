69-year-old actor Rajini Chandy trolled for ‘sexy’ photoshoot: ‘This is your age to pray’

Housewife-turned-actor Rajini Chandy, 69, generally wears colourful saris. For her latest photoshoot, however, she ditched her regular look and opted for western attire. Little did she know that the now-viral pictures would invite the attention of trolls.

Chandy was clicked by 29-year-old photographer Athira Joy, in a range of outfits–from jumpsuit, long dress, a pair of distressed jeans, and a short denim dress. She also sported a crown made of white flowers.

“In December, Athira asked me if I’d be interested in doing a photoshoot and whether I had any inhibitions wearing Western clothes. I said no, I used to wear them all the time when I was younger. I told her I even have a photograph in a swimsuit,” the actor opened up in an interview with BBC.

In the past few years, Chandy won attention for the many ‘unconventional’ choices for women of her age. She made her debut at the age of 65 in a Malayalam-language comedy-drama, Oru Muthassi Gadha (A Granny’s Mace). Besides, she was also seen in the second season of Bigg Boss last year. In fact, her latest photoshoot was also meant to motivate other older people into believing they could still enjoy their lives.

In the interview, Chandy talked about how she was “shocked” initially to see the photoshoot outfits as she “hadn’t dressed up in such a sexy way in a long time” but was later “okay”.

Talking about how she was trolled, Chandy said, “I was called a slut. Someone asked me, ‘Haven’t you died yet?’ Another suggested that I ‘sit at home and read the Bible. This is your age to pray, not show off your body’. Yet another person said I was an old auto-rickshaw and even if I got a new coat of paint, I’d still be old.”

Chandy also confessed that the trolling was getting to her. “A lot of young men find sexiness in older women disturbing, they don’t want to think of them as an object of desire. But what I found surprising was that most of the negative comments were made by women,” she was quoted as saying in the interview.

“I’m really outspoken, so maybe a lot of people don’t like me. But I tell them, instead of wasting your time on me, why don’t you use your energy to do a good turn for your country or the world or the Mother Earth?” she added.