Janhvi Kapoor in this black semi-sheer gown is a sight to behold

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a Nedret Taciroglu dress. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a Nedret Taciroglu dress. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

Just a film old, Jahnvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices have already proved that she is a fashionista in the making. Right from the numerous ethnic outfits, she chose to wear during Dhadak promotions to walking the ramp for Nachiket Bharve at the Lakme Fashion Week, the 21-year-old sure knows how to make heads turn.

ALSO READ| Katrina, Jahnvi, Anushka: Everytime they go for B-Town’s favourite beachy waves, they win the game

Continuing her fashionable streak, Kapoor, who recently attended Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, picked a black semi-sheer gown from Nedret Tacirouglu. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepak, she accessorised the embellished attire with a statement ring and a pair of matching earrings. Although it was the pop of red on the lips that helped break the monotony of her look. A neutral make-up palette with sleek, wavy hairdo rounded off her look very well.

ALSO READ| It is difficult to look away from Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous Prabal Gurung dress

Previously, we spotted the youngster attending an event clad in a lovely Prabal Gurung dress. The white short dress featured red floral embroidery on it and the actor carried it off really well. It complemented her svelte frame well and was difficult to look away from her. Her hair was styled into soft curls soft while a shade of pink lipstick rounded out the look nicely.

We think Kapoor looked gorgeous in the black gown. What about you?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd