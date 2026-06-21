5 times Bollywood actresses stunned everyone with their Northeastern attires

Northeast India is home to some of the country’s most beautiful textiles. From Assam’s elegant silks to Manipur’s richly woven traditional ensembles, the region’s handloom heritage is as diverse as it is striking.

Over the years, several Bollywood actresses have turned to these weaves for red carpets, weddings, cultural events, and magazine shoots. Here are five times they embraced Northeast Indian outfits and impressed the fashion police!

1. Preity Zinta in an Assamese Mekhela Chador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

At Lakme Fashion Week 2017, Preity Zinta walked the runway in a stunning silk Mekhela Chador designed by Guwahati-based designer Sanjukta Dutta. The off-white Muga silk ensemble featured delicate zari motifs and highlighted Assam’s centuries-old weaving legacy. Traditionally worn during festivals like Bihu, the two-piece drape – with the Mekhela as a pleated cylindrical skirt and the Chador as a graceful shoulder wrap – is a symbol of Assamese identity and artisan pride. Zinta’s appearance helped bring Northeast handlooms to a global fashion platform.

2. Kangana Ranaut in a Manipuri Phanek

“Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first…”: Kangana Ranaut “Fashion should be inclusive but what is the point of including others and excluding our own? True meaning of Nationalism is Nation first, our own first…”: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram in 2020 to share pictures of herself in a red-and-black striped Phanek, paired with a white Innaphi veil and an embroidered blouse. While no specific designer was credited, the look drew from traditional Meitei craftsmanship. The Phanek, a sarong-style wrap skirt, is deeply rooted in Manipuri culture – worn in daily life as well as rituals, with its stripes often symbolising prosperity. Ranaut’s post sparked fresh appreciation for regional handlooms.

3. Sonam Kapoor in a Tangkhul Naga-inspired ensemble

Sonam Kapoor wearing traditional dress from Manipur’s homegrown brand EAST, fronted by designer Easternlight Zimik (Image: Architectural Digest) Sonam Kapoor wearing traditional dress from Manipur’s homegrown brand EAST, fronted by designer Easternlight Zimik (Image: Architectural Digest)

Sonam Kapoor wore a Tangkhul Naga-inspired outfit from Manipur-based label East Zimik while hosting an AD magazine dinner. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the ensemble featured striking black weaves with geometric tribal motifs. Tangkhul shawls are rich in symbolism, representing identity, protection, and community bonds among Naga tribes in the Nagaland-Manipur region. The look stood out as a celebration of Northeast India’s contemporary design voices rooted in tradition.

4. Urvashi Rautela in a gold-embellished Manipuri Potloi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela turned heads in a dramatic interpretation of the traditional Manipuri Kumil Potloi, reportedly crafted with gold-toned embellishments. The Potloi is a cylindrical bridal skirt worn by Meitei brides. This couture-inspired version reimagined a deeply traditional garment for the global fashion stage, drawing attention to Manipur’s rich ceremonial attire.

5. Priyanka Chopra in a Mekhela Chador during her Assam visit

During her 2018 visit to Assam as a tourism ambassador, Priyanka Chopra wore a classic white Muga silk Mekhela Chador, accessorised with gold jewellery and fresh white flowers. The elegant ensemble reflected Assamese heritage and the importance of handloom traditions in supporting local women artisans. In a heartwarming moment widely shared in the media, a young girl even helped Chopra learn how to drape it – making the appearance both stylish and culturally meaningful.