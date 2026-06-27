5 t-shirts, a jacket, pants: The story behind Nora Fatehi’s viral FIFA World Cup look

Nora Fatehi's look was created through an intricate process of deconstructing and reconstructing existing garments (Photo: @norafatehi/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi is making waves with her recent stint at the FIFA 2026 opening ceremony. However, she had already grabbed attention on social media with the track Siir Siir, which was featured in the official FIFA World Cup 2026 music album.

While the actor’s performance and signature dance moves became a talking point, her bold red outfit also created buzz among fashion enthusiasts.

The striking ensemble blended street-style fashion and bohemian elements. It was designed by Vaishnavi Bala, Founder and Creative Director of fashion label Balav. For the live performance, Nora appeared in a different red outfit paired with her signature wavy hairstyle.