5 t-shirts, a jacket, pants: The story behind Nora Fatehi’s viral FIFA World Cup look

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Nora Fatehi is making waves with her recent stint at the FIFA 2026 opening ceremony. However, she had already grabbed attention on social media with the track Siir Siir, which was featured in the official FIFA World Cup 2026 music album.
While the actor’s performance and signature dance moves became a talking point, her bold red outfit also created buzz among fashion enthusiasts.
The striking ensemble blended street-style fashion and bohemian elements. It was designed by Vaishnavi Bala, Founder and Creative Director of fashion label Balav. For the live performance, Nora appeared in a different red outfit paired with her signature wavy hairstyle.
Sharing the behind-the-scenes process on Instagram, Vaishnavi revealed that the look was created through an intricate process of deconstructing and reconstructing existing garments, including T-shirts, pants and a jacket.
“Here is a FIFA outfit that I made,” Vaishnavi said in the video. She shared that she had envisioned working on a project of this scale since 2022. “When I got this call for the FIFA outfit, I knew I had to get my hands dirty because you don’t get projects like these every single day,” she said.
Explaining the craftsmanship involved, the designer noted that rebuilding garments within a short timeline was even more demanding than creating an outfit from scratch.
“I stitched this skirt all by myself in two days. And this particular zipper changed this entire Adidas jacket,” she said. Vaishnavi shared that the final look was created using five T-shirts, one jacket, and a pair of pants.
“We used five T-shirts, one jacket, and pants to create this entire look, and I can’t believe how it turned out,” she added.
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Siir Siir is part of an 18-track compilation released as part of the tournament’s official video project and blends Indian, Canadian, and Moroccan musical influences. Nora performed the same track during the opening ceremony alongside Sunjoy and Vegedream. Created in collaboration with French singer Vegedream and music producer Sunjoy, the track was released on June 8 and has already crossed 58 million views.