From 24k gold breastplates, mettalic ear, to sleep paralysis demons: Wildest Met Gala 2026 accessories that stole the show

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This year, the annual Met Gala, aka fashion’s biggest night, saw some incredibly memorable looks. From extra limbs to mixed metals, Hollywood’s best turned up the glam quotient with out-of-the-box accessories. Here’s a roundup of the most coveted and bizarre pieces that got us a little smack-jawed.
The Rhode founder kept it chic and elegant in a 24k gold breastplate and a custom Saint Laurent electric-blue Greek-inspired ensemble. The matching Scandinavian scarf draped across her shoulders gave serious dupatta energy.
Designer Robert Wun created a Met Gala masterpiece—a gown featuring a spooky companion: a sleep-paralysis demon lookalike, sitting and looking over the couture collector’s shoulder.
Designer María Zardoya came to Met Gala, rocking matching outfits with a mini version of herself. The dress, the bangs, the smokey eye — Zardoya’s companion was a chilling replica, just with a hint of blush blindness.
Ciara channeled walked up the steps of Met in a gold-tinted headgear that resembled specks of gold airbrushed on spiked hair. Regal and classy, the singer served some serious queen energy while paying tribute to Nefertiti.
Paloma Elsesser’s breathtaking ensemble by Francesco Risso’s Bureau of Imagination Project was paired with a metallic right ear. And unless you look closely, you wouldn’t even notice.
Thai designer Nichapat Suphap showed up to the Met Gala in a sculpted black fishtail gown, another Robert Wun creation. The catch? A couple extra pairs of metallic moving hands placed on her chest and waist, besides her own.
In a sculptural Stella McCartney white gown and fencing-inspired face mask, Perry pulled out a tarot card in one hand before opening up her face cover. Zooming in on the pair of white opera gloves, we could see an extra finger peeking through, just for fun.