From 24k gold breastplates, mettalic ear, to sleep paralysis demons: Wildest Met Gala 2026 accessories that stole the show

This year, the annual Met Gala, aka fashion’s biggest night, saw some incredibly memorable looks. From extra limbs to mixed metals, Hollywood’s best turned up the glam quotient with out-of-the-box accessories. Here’s a roundup of the most coveted and bizarre pieces that got us a little smack-jawed.

Hailey Bieber’s breastplate

The Rhode founder kept it chic and elegant in a 24k gold breastplate and a custom Saint Laurent electric-blue Greek-inspired ensemble. The matching Scandinavian scarf draped across her shoulders gave serious dupatta energy.

Jordan Roth’s sleep paralysis demon

Designer Robert Wun created a Met Gala masterpiece—a gown featuring a spooky companion: a sleep-paralysis demon lookalike, sitting and looking over the couture collector’s shoulder.