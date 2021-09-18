This 24-year-old woman designed Meghan Markle’s pinky ring for Time cover

Among the several accessories that Meghan Markle wore on the cover of Time magazine’s most influential people issue, one particular piece of jewellery had a special meaning attached to it.

We are talking about the diamond duet pink ring that the Duchess teamed with her white outfit.

Such rings have been spotted on other influential women in the past like Michelle Obama and Serena Williams.

The pinky ring is from the brand Shiffon by 24-year-old entrepreneur Shilpa Yarlagadda. She started the brand in 2017 with some of her friends when she was grad student at Harvard, a CNBC report mentions.

In an Instagram post, Yarlagadda wrote, “When I came to the diamond district in 2017, I had one too. I dreamt of making fine jewellery that could be a part of making women’s history. The world we live in isn’t equal but I hoped that would change and that our jewellery could play a small part in bridging the funding gap women face.”

As per Shiffon’s website, 50 per cent of profits from each pinky ring fund female entrepreneurs, as part of their mission to provide “equal access to startup capital”. Till date, 11 companies have been funded.

“Our mission at Shiffon is to close that gender gap, particularly in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is about taking action and learning quickly, and we want to give women the opportunity to do that while not being afraid to take risks or fail. We are optimistic that we can begin making this change. Through our efforts, we aim to financially empower a million women across the globe by 2025,” reads the website.

The company also uses “recycled metals, minimal and repurposable packaging, and ethically sourced stones.”

The pinky rings are priced between $425-$780 (Rs 31,000- Rs 58,000).

