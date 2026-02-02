2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet

Bruno Mars made jaws drop in a red hot suit while Justin Bieber took to stage in nothing but a pair of satin boxer shorts and a guitar strapped across his chest, baring his tattoos on display.

Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026Who Wore What to the 2026 Grammys (Source: Instagram/@holausa)
The Grammy Awards celebrate the biggest names in music every year, and this year, Los Angeles saw stars putting their best and boldest foot forward. From naked dresses to risqué lace detailing, Hollywood’s famous voices left us stunned and how!

We cannot begin the piece without discussing Chappell Roan’s topless Mugler look, followed by Heidi Klum’s custom beige latex dress. Karol G amped it up in a baby blue sheer lace gown. Teyana Taylor chose a shimmery bronze ensemble that hugged her figure like second skin, and flaunted her toned, sculpted abs.

Lady Gaga exuded dramatic glam in a black feathered gown, instantly commanding attention. And when it comes to edgy chic, Miley Cyrus graced the red carpet in a black leather jacket with a ginormous golden brooch with her initials pinned to her shoulder. Tyla exuded goddess energy in a body-hugging beige dress with a feathered hem, and Sabrina Carpenter chose an icy-white Valentino look before taking the stage for her performance.

Biebers The Biebers at the Grammys. (AP)

Bruno Mars dropped jaws in a red-hot suit while Justin Bieber took to the stage in nothing but a pair of satin boxer shorts and a guitar strapped across his chest, baring his tattoos on display. Before his show, the Canadian singer turned up the heat on the red carpet while posing with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in matching black ensembles.

Politics under the spotlight

Billie Eilish, who won Song Of The Year, chose a boxy black and white look, with an ICE Out pin sitting on her lapel. She wasn’t the only one supporting the protest movement. The Biebers, Kehlani, Jini Mitchell, Helen J. Shen, and her brother Finneas wore similar pins in solidarity with those condemning recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

During her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance for “Folded, Kehlani also spoke about the power of community. “What I wanna make sure that I say is that everybody is so powerful in this room, and together, we’re stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now. So instead of letting it be just a couple of you here and there, I hope everybody’s inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on,” she said, as per Billboard.

2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centrestage on the red carpet
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Feb 02: Latest News
