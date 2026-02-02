2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet

The Grammy Awards celebrate the biggest names in music every year, and this year, Los Angeles saw stars putting their best and boldest foot forward. From naked dresses to risqué lace detailing, Hollywood’s famous voices left us stunned and how!

We cannot begin the piece without discussing Chappell Roan’s topless Mugler look, followed by Heidi Klum’s custom beige latex dress. Karol G amped it up in a baby blue sheer lace gown. Teyana Taylor chose a shimmery bronze ensemble that hugged her figure like second skin, and flaunted her toned, sculpted abs.

Lady Gaga exuded dramatic glam in a black feathered gown, instantly commanding attention. And when it comes to edgy chic, Miley Cyrus graced the red carpet in a black leather jacket with a ginormous golden brooch with her initials pinned to her shoulder. Tyla exuded goddess energy in a body-hugging beige dress with a feathered hem, and Sabrina Carpenter chose an icy-white Valentino look before taking the stage for her performance.