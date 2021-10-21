16 Canadian designers showcase creations to support breast cancer awareness

To promote breast cancer awareness and research, Canada’s iconic Cashmere Collection returned for an in-person runway show at The Globe and Mail Centre, Toronto.

Creations by Canada’s 16 leading designers were showcased in a remarkable show of Fashion with Compassion manifested in the form of luxuriously soft Cashmere Bathroom Tissue Couture, on September 28,

Among the designers was Anisha Kumar from Toronto, known for her ready-to-wear and made-to-order special occasion gowns. She launched the eponymous label after a trip to India in 2018, which fuelled her interest in her Southeast Asian heritage.

Anisha Kumar in a white strapless dress (Source: PR Handout) Anisha Kumar in a white strapless dress (Source: PR Handout)

The collection, The NEW Belle Époque, is inspired from innovative turn-of-the-20th century France, “best characterised by new-found strength, optimism, and innovation following troubled times – much like we are living today,” said the press release.

Internationally acclaimed fashion guru and stylist Joe Zee turned curator for the third consecutive year.

The Cashmere collection also marked the return of Cashmere’s annual fund-and-awareness raising activities for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF). Throughout October, 25 cents from the sale of every limited edition pink package of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, up to a maximum of $50,000, will go directly towards breast cancer efforts.

Founded in 2004, Cashmere Collection supports Canada’s fashion design community and breast cancer cause.

“We see a strong reflection of the Belle Époque era in our current cultural climate,” Susan Irving, chief marketing officer at Kruger Products, made-in-Canada manufacturer of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue, said in a statement.

“Our goal is to showcase Canadians’ strength and resilience with this larger-than-ever 2021 collection. Our NEW Belle Époque theme serves as a reminder of the optimism and strength Canadians have shown through turbulent times, and honours the strength demonstrated by the thousands of people affected by breast cancer every year.”

