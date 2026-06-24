15-carat diamonds: Isha flaunts Nita Ambani’s stunning jewels at Serpentine Party

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the annual Serpentine Summer Party in London on Tuesday, hosting one of the most anticipated events of the British social calendar and donning an exquisite blend of contemporary fashion and stunning family jewels.

The Reliance heiress attended the invitation-only fundraiser at the Serpentine Gallery in a custom red embellished ensemble by designer Steve O Smith. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look combined vintage-inspired glamour with a contemporary touch.

Isha Ambani in Steve O Smith’s custom midi-dress

The calf-length dress featured a sheer black tulle overlay adorned with shimmering black beadwork arranged in a horizontal pattern resembling animal print. The ensemble also featured a blush pink wraparound detail at the waist, embellished with black sequins.