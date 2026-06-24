15-carat diamonds: Isha flaunts Nita Ambani’s stunning jewels at Serpentine Party

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the annual Serpentine Summer Party in London on Tuesday, hosting one of the most anticipated events of the British social calendar and donning an exquisite blend of contemporary fashion and stunning family jewels.
The Reliance heiress attended the invitation-only fundraiser at the Serpentine Gallery in a custom red embellished ensemble by designer Steve O Smith. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the look combined vintage-inspired glamour with a contemporary touch.
The calf-length dress featured a sheer black tulle overlay adorned with shimmering black beadwork arranged in a horizontal pattern resembling animal print. The ensemble also featured a blush pink wraparound detail at the waist, embellished with black sequins.
The sleeveless silhouette, crew neckline, asymmetrical hemline, and flowing skirt completed the statement look. Isha complemented the outfit with matching red strappy heels from Manolo Blahnik.
View this post on Instagram
Along with her outfit, Isha’s impeccable jewellery selection made waves at the event. Sourced from British jeweller Glenn Spiro and her mother Nita Ambani’s personal collection, she donned a pink sapphire and diamond ring, a 14.4-carat tourmaline ring surrounded by diamonds, and a striking double cushion-cut rubellite ring featuring gemstones weighing 28.44 carats and 25.74 carats, Town & Country Magazine reported.
Isha also wore diamond earrings from her mother’s collection, with the pair totalling more than 15 carats. She further accessorised with diamond and ruby cocktail rings, including a statement butterfly ring, highlighting the family’s renowned jewellery collection, the report added.
For hair and makeup, Isha opted for a centre-parted low ponytail with loose strands to frame her face. She kept her makeup dewy with feathered brows, soft neutral eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, and a glossy red lip.
The Serpentine Summer Party remains one of the most prestigious events of the English summer season, bringing together leading figures from the worlds of art, fashion, business, and entertainment. This year’s celebration marked the unveiling of the Serpentine Pavilion designed by Mexico City-based LANZA atelier, founded by architects Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo.
The event was co-hosted by actor-producer Salma Hayek and filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu and featured a Mexican-inspired menu curated by culinary artist Laila Gohar.
Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani have been a trend on Google over past 24 hours.