From Cher’s revenge outfit to Billy Porter’s tux gown: 15 most unforgettable Oscars looks over the years

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The red carpet at the Academy Awards has long been fashion’s most theatrical stage. The stars get glammed up, ready to dazzle the cinephiles. From timeless elegance and dramatic statements to experimental ensembles, the red carpet has served it all. As the 98th Academy Awards ceremony nears, here are some of the most memorable Oscars looks over the years!
During the second edition of Oscars, Mary Pickford quietly set the tone. The silent film star accepted her Best Actress award for Coquette in a delicate beaded gown described as “Fragonard blue,” bringing early Hollywood glamour to the ceremony.
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Hutton was all Pinterest-coded back when aesthetics weren’t even a thing. The actress made a graceful appearance to the ceremony in a gorgeous pastel rainbow gown with a plunging neckline and flowing silhouette. Her look was relaxed, confident and effortlessly cool.
If you think bold experimental dresses are a contemporary concept, get ready to be shocked by Cher’s 1986 look. Her midriff-baring, feather-heavy ensemble with that towering headpiece was reportedly revenge dressing after she wasn’t nominated for Mask. Wild, theatrical and absolutely unforgettable!
In a sea of safe black gowns, Kidman showed up in chartreuse silk and stole the spotlight. The Galliano design, embroidered with delicate florals and lined with mink, felt whimsical, bold, and unapologetically high-fashion.
Berry’s sheer embroidered bodice and flowing skirt created one of the most iconic Oscars looks ever. Light, luminous and glamorous without feeling heavy, the gown perfectly matched her historic Best Actress win.
If anyone wants to see how a lady can pull off the best in red, show them this epic look! Kidman embraced dramatic elegance in a vibrant red Balenciaga gown with an oversized bow at the neckline. Her look was brimming with bold confidence – instantly commanding attention on a crowded carpet.
Blanchett turned heads in a lilac Givenchy gown highlighted with chartreuse accents. With its detailed bodice and elegant drape, the dress felt both dramatic and graceful. The sculptural detail added to her look, making it one of the most striking red-carpet moments of the decade.
One leg changed the internet. Jolie’s black velvet gown became legendary thanks to its thigh-high slit and the confident pose that followed — instantly turning “the Jolie leg” into a pop culture meme.
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Stone stunned in a jewel-toned emerald gown with a daring slit. Elegant but playful, the look proved that sometimes the right colour is the most powerful accessory.
Kidman rarely missteps on the red carpet, and this cobalt blue gown was no exception. The sculptural bow detail at the waist added drama while still keeping the look polished and refined.
Porter rewrote the Oscars dress code with a tuxedo-gown hybrid that fused classic menswear with a voluminous ball skirt. Bold, theatrical, and groundbreaking, the look instantly became part of fashion history.
Portman used fashion as a protest. Her black cape was embroidered with the names of female directors overlooked by the Academy that year, including Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang.
Gladstone’s deep blue gown was more than beautiful — it carried cultural significance. Designed alongside Indigenous artists Joe and Sunshine Big Mountain, it highlighted Native designers as she made history as the first Native American Best Actress nominee.
Fresh off her Best Actress win for Anora, Madison chose a quietly elegant look. The black-and-pink Dior gown recreated a design from the brand’s 1956 collection — a subtle blend of classic Hollywood and modern indie stardom.