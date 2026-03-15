From Cher’s revenge outfit to Billy Porter’s tux gown: 15 most unforgettable Oscars looks over the years

The red carpet at the Academy Awards has long been fashion’s most theatrical stage. The stars get glammed up, ready to dazzle the cinephiles. From timeless elegance and dramatic statements to experimental ensembles, the red carpet has served it all. As the 98th Academy Awards ceremony nears, here are some of the most memorable Oscars looks over the years!

Mary Pickford, 1930

During the second edition of Oscars, Mary Pickford quietly set the tone. The silent film star accepted her Best Actress award for Coquette in a delicate beaded gown described as “Fragonard blue,” bringing early Hollywood glamour to the ceremony.

Lauren Hutton in Halston, 1975

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Hutton was all Pinterest-coded back when aesthetics weren’t even a thing. The actress made a graceful appearance to the ceremony in a gorgeous pastel rainbow gown with a plunging neckline and flowing silhouette. Her look was relaxed, confident and effortlessly cool.

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986

Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986 (Image: Facebook/The Academy) Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986 (Image: Facebook/The Academy)

If you think bold experimental dresses are a contemporary concept, get ready to be shocked by Cher’s 1986 look. Her midriff-baring, feather-heavy ensemble with that towering headpiece was reportedly revenge dressing after she wasn’t nominated for Mask. Wild, theatrical and absolutely unforgettable!

Nicole Kidman in John Galliano for Christian Dior, 1997

In a sea of safe black gowns, Kidman showed up in chartreuse silk and stole the spotlight. The Galliano design, embroidered with delicate florals and lined with mink, felt whimsical, bold, and unapologetically high-fashion.

Halle Berry in Elie Saab, 2002

Berry’s sheer embroidered bodice and flowing skirt created one of the most iconic Oscars looks ever. Light, luminous and glamorous without feeling heavy, the gown perfectly matched her historic Best Actress win.

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga, 2007

The oversized floor-trailing bow tied at the side of the neck in Kidman’s dress stole the show (Image: Facebook/Nicole Kidman) The oversized floor-trailing bow tied at the side of the neck in Kidman’s dress stole the show (Image: Facebook/Nicole Kidman)

If anyone wants to see how a lady can pull off the best in red, show them this epic look! Kidman embraced dramatic elegance in a vibrant red Balenciaga gown with an oversized bow at the neckline. Her look was brimming with bold confidence – instantly commanding attention on a crowded carpet.

Cate Blanchett in Givenchy Couture, 2011

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dan MacMedan/WireImage) Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Blanchett turned heads in a lilac Givenchy gown highlighted with chartreuse accents. With its detailed bodice and elegant drape, the dress felt both dramatic and graceful. The sculptural detail added to her look, making it one of the most striking red-carpet moments of the decade.

Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace, 2012

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One leg changed the internet. Jolie’s black velvet gown became legendary thanks to its thigh-high slit and the confident pose that followed — instantly turning “the Jolie leg” into a pop culture meme.

Emma Stone in Elie Saab, 2015

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Stone stunned in a jewel-toned emerald gown with a daring slit. Elegant but playful, the look proved that sometimes the right colour is the most powerful accessory.

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram/Emporio Armani) Photo Credit: Instagram/Emporio Armani)

Kidman rarely missteps on the red carpet, and this cobalt blue gown was no exception. The sculptural bow detail at the waist added drama while still keeping the look polished and refined.

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, 2019

By Dan MacMedan/Getty Images By Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Porter rewrote the Oscars dress code with a tuxedo-gown hybrid that fused classic menswear with a voluminous ball skirt. Bold, theatrical, and groundbreaking, the look instantly became part of fashion history.

Natalie Portman in Dior, 2020

Portman used fashion as a protest. Her black cape was embroidered with the names of female directors overlooked by the Academy that year, including Greta Gerwig and Lulu Wang.

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Lily Gladstone in Gucci with Joe and Sunshine Big Mountain, 2024

Gladstone’s deep blue gown was more than beautiful — it carried cultural significance. Designed alongside Indigenous artists Joe and Sunshine Big Mountain, it highlighted Native designers as she made history as the first Native American Best Actress nominee.

Mikey Madison in Dior, 2025

Photo: Instagram/Anora Film) Photo: Instagram/Anora Film)

Fresh off her Best Actress win for Anora, Madison chose a quietly elegant look. The black-and-pink Dior gown recreated a design from the brand’s 1956 collection — a subtle blend of classic Hollywood and modern indie stardom.