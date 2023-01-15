Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion hits and misses (January 9-15)

Seasons may come and go, but there’s no stopping our favourite celebrities from making a statement with their style. From keeping it casual for everyday looks to getting decked up for events, they sure kept it versatile this week. However, some failed to impress us with their sartorial picks, leaving us underwhelmed. As such, we are back with our fashion verdict of the week.

Here’s a roundup of the best (and the worst) looks of the week gone by!

HIT – Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s look was a hit (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon’s look was a hit (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon impressed us with her latest outing for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Shehzaada. The actor wore a figure-hugging midi dress featuring a corset top and a plunging neckline. The strapless dress by Ambika Lal had geometric applique work on a mesh base. Kriti opted for nude makeup and minimal accessories to let the focus stay on her dress.

MISS – Kartik Aaryan

While the actor is usually on top of his fashion game, Kartik’s all-black ensemble for the trailer launch failed to impress us. He wore a printed black t-shirt paired with black denim jeans and a black leather jacket. We found the look too safe and boring!

HIT – Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah impressed us with her summer day look in a beige midi dress with a matching fabric belt around the waist. The actor went make-up-free and carried a black Chloe tote bag with her. Keeping the look monotone, she wore matching beige pumps with her dress.

HIT – Babil Khan

Babil Khan’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Babil Khan’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Babil Khan’s casual look comprising a white sweatshirt featuring a modernist painting design paired with ripped blue jeans was an instant hit. The young artist paired it with a white cap and sneakers. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a few rings.

MISS – Tabu

Tabu’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Tabu’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

While we are total fans of Tabu’s timelessly elegant style, her latest fashion outing just didn’t work for us. The actor wore a bright pink satin top that she paired with blue denim jeans and black heels.

HIT – Alaya F

Alaya F’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla). Alaya F’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla).

Alaya F looked fresh as a daisy in a short lime-coloured yellow dress that she paired with nude heels. Her dainty necklace and bracelet added to the understated charm of her overall look.

MISS – Rakul Preet Singh



Rakul Preet Singh’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh’s look was a miss. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh’s all-denim outfit could have been a hit if it wasn’t so busy. The actor wore an oversized denim jacket with cut-outs, frills and patterns and had a corseted denim top beneath. On top of it, she wore a big sapphire stone pendant with her look. We wish she had either ditched the jacket or the corset, making her look less chaotic.

HIT – Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal’s look comprising a yellow t-shirt, navy track pants and white sneakers looked dapper. The actor also wore a black cap with his attire.

HIT – Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan’s look was a hit. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan was seen wearing a red Anarkali suit with a geometric pattern and a plunging neckline. Vidya tied her hair back sleekly with a middle parting and wore oversized jhumkas to complete her look. We give it a thumbs up!

