‘Farak nahi padna chahiye..’: Why experts agree with Ankur Warikoo’s parenting advice

If you could teach your child just three life lessons, what would they be? Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo believes the answer lies in three simple values: respect, accountability and ownership.

During a podcast conversation with Neha Nagar, Warikoo shared the three principles he feels every parent should pass on to their children. According to Dr Kriti Anand, Consultant Psychiatrist at Paras Health, Panchkula, these values can indeed help children become emotionally resilient, empathetic and confident—when taught in the right way.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Respect everyone—and expect respect for yourself

Warikoo says children should learn to value every person while also understanding that they deserve respect themselves. “Insaan ki kadar karo aur uske tehet har ek insaan ke saamne apni kadar ki maang karo.”

(Respect every person, and don’t hesitate to expect respect for yourself.)

He added that respect should never depend on a person’s appearance or background.

Warikoo believes that children should be taught to respect others as well as themselves (Image: Instagram/ankurwarikoo) Warikoo believes that children should be taught to respect others as well as themselves (Image: Instagram/ankurwarikoo)

“Farak nahi padna chahiye ki insaan kaise dikhta hai, kya bolta hai, kahan paida hua…” (It shouldn’t matter how a person looks, how they speak, where they were born or what position they hold.)

Dr Anand “strongly agrees” with Warikoo’s advice. “Teaching children to respect others regardless of their background helps build empathy, inclusivity, and emotional intelligence,” she says.

Story continues below this ad

According to the psychiatrist, helping children understand that they also deserve respect lays the foundation for healthy self-esteem and personal boundaries. “Children who learn both respect and self-respect are more likely to build healthy relationships and are less likely to tolerate bullying or disrespectful behaviour.”

2. Accountability: Take responsibility instead of placing blame

Warikoo believes accountability starts with taking responsibility for your own life.

“Zindagi mein aapke saath jo bhi hota hai uske liye aap aur sirf aap hi zimmedar hain.” (Whatever happens in your life, you—and only you—are responsible for it.)

To explain this, he used a common parenting example, which is also his favourite one. When a child is learning to walk and falls down, parents often start hitting the floor. Warikoo believes this teaches children the wrong lesson.

Story continues below this ad

“That is telling kids worst lesson possible: jab kabhi bhi aapko dard ho, us insaan ko marna shuru kar do jiski wajah se dard hua. Khud ki zimmedari mat lena.” (It teaches children that whenever someone hurts you, start hitting the person or thing that caused the pain instead of taking responsibility yourself.)

Warikoo speaks strongly against the common parental habit of parents hitting the floor when the child stumbles and falls down (Image:Linkedin/ankurwarikoo) Warikoo speaks strongly against the common parental habit of parents hitting the floor when the child stumbles and falls down (Image:Linkedin/ankurwarikoo)

Dr Anand says accountability is an essential life skill, like Warikoo suggested but it should be taught in a balanced and age-appropriate way.

” While children should learn that they have control over their choices and responses, they should not be made to feel responsible for situations beyond their control,” notes the psychiatrist.

She further weighs in on Warikoo’s floor hitting example and confirms that encouraging a child to get up after a fall instead of blaming the floor or another person can help build resilience and a “problem-solving” mindset.

Story continues below this ad

“The goal is to raise children who reflect on what they can learn from a situation rather than instinctively placing blame elsewhere,” she says.

3. Ownership: Give your best, regardless of the result

I sat with @warikoo a week ago, and we recorded a podcast together. In this video, Ankur shared the 3 values every parent must imbibe in their kids. You cannot miss this at all.

Even if you are not a parent, you can apply it to yourself. pic.twitter.com/r0KcSUKc5m — Neha Nagar (@nehanagarr) July 3, 2026

The third value Warikoo recommends is ownership. “Jeetna zaroori nahi hai lekin ye zaroori hai ki apna kaam karne ke baad aap apne aap ko ye bol paaye, mujhse jo ban paaya maine woh sab kiya.” (Winning isn’t necessary, but after you’ve done your work, you should be able to honestly tell yourself, ‘I did everything I possibly could.’)

Warikoo believes that whether you win or lose is not always in your control. But what should never happen is failing to give your best.

“This is a healthy mindset because it shifts the focus from external validation to personal effort and growth,” Dr Anand tells indianexpress.com. When parents praise sincere effort, perseverance, and learning rather than only achievements, children develop a growth mindset,” she further explains.

They become more willing to take on challenges, cope with setbacks and view failures as opportunities to improve rather than as reflections of their self-worth.

Story continues below this ad

Together, Warikoo’s three values encourage children to respect others and themselves, take responsibility for their actions, and focus on giving their best rather than chasing outcomes. According to Dr Anand, these qualities can help raise emotionally resilient, confident and compassionate adults.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.