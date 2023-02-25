Are your eyebrows thinning? Expert shares possible reasons

Eyebrows are an important part of our face and instantly lift our appearance. No wonder, most women want thick and finely shaped eyebrows. However, many people notice the gradual thinning of their brows which could be a cause for concern. To help manage this, it’s necessary to understand the root cause behind thinning of eyebrows. Emphasising the same, Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share some possible reasons why you may be suffering from eyebrow thinning.

She wrote, “If your eyebrows have always been thin, then it is difficult to make them thicker.” However, if they have thinned out over time, then it can be addressed, she added.

Ageing

Ageing is one of the biggest reasons, the expert said. “After 45 years of age, your eyebrows will appear scantier.”

Thyroid deficiency

“Many of you don’t realise that eyebrow loss could be internal,” the expert said, pointing out that “the most common culprit is thyroid disorder.” Explaining further, she said, “Both overactive and underactive thyroid glands can lead to hair loss, but if you notice the ends of your brows thinning, this is usually a sign of the latter.”

Overplucking of eyebrows

Most women have a habit of plucking their eyebrows regularly to remove extra hair. However, “over plucking of eyebrows will eventually lead to less growth,” the expert said, adding, “Every time it is plucked, the chances of it growing back to original thickness and length reduces.”

“If you have a family history of eyebrow thinning with age, try to keep your eyebrows as thick as possible,” added.

Alopecia areata

Dr Panth called alopecia areata, a hair-loss condition, the main cause of thinning brows. “This is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, which then leads to hair loss,” she explained.

Nutritional deficiency

It is no secret that nutritional deficiency can lead to serious ailments but did you know that it can also cast an impact on the thickness of your eyebrows? “Deficiency of iron, zinc, vitamin B, and vitamin D deficiency can cause eyebrow thinning,” she said

