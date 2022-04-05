Eyebrow thinning: Dermatologist shares some possible reasons

Eyebrows help frame our face, making it look well sculpted and symmetric. No wonder, we all want thick and full eyebrows. However, just like the hair on the scalp, eyebrow hair is also prone to thinning.

From infections and skin conditions to hormonal changes, one can face eyebrow thinning due to a number of reasons. Listing a few such common reasons, dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth recently took to Instagram to address this issue.

Take a look.

Here are some possible reasons, as shared by the dermatologist.

Thyroid deficiency

According to the expert, “The most common culprit is thyroid disorder“. She shared that both overactive and underactive thyroid can lead to hair loss. But, if you notice the ends of your brows thinning, it is usually a sign of the latter.

Alopecia areata

The main cause of thinning brows is a hair-loss condition called ‘Alopecia areata’. “This is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, which then leads to hair loss,” she explained.

Ageing

Ageing is another reason that could be leading to thinning of your eyebrows. Dr Panth elucidated that after crossing 45 years of age, your eyebrows will appear scantier.

Nutrient deficiencies, eczema, psoriasis, contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and ringworm are other possible reasons for eyebrow thinning, according to Healthline.

