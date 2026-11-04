Keralam man shares video of expired passport used as personal diary; experts on why you shouldn’t do this

A video showing an Indian passport from Keralam being used as a personal diary has left social media users amused. The passport, reportedly submitted for renewal, had its pages– meant for official travel records — filled with handwritten names, mobile numbers, and even mathematical calculations.

The clip soon went viral and was also shared by entrepreneur Harsh Goenka, sparking jokes about Kerala’s high literacy rate. Some viewers quipped that the state’s educational achievements had found an unusual outlet, while others were amused by the passport owner’s resourcefulness. However, several users also pointed out that passports are important travel documents and should be handled with care. “It is my grandfather’s passport, and see what my mother has done. Phone numbers…in the back, there are transactions….” the man can be heard saying in the video in Malayalam.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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This viral video raises an important question: Can an expired Indian passport legitimately be used as a notebook?

It must be understood that the expiry of a passport does not change its legal ownership, emphasised Aviation expert and analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar. Adding, he noted that “Section 17 of the Passports Act, 1967 expressly provides that a passport or travel document issued under the Act remains the property of the Central Government at all times.” Expiry means that the document is no longer valid for international travel; it does not mean that the booklet becomes the holder’s personal stationery, he continued.

Aviation expert K Anuradha Suresh, retired Senior AGM at Air India, quipped, “All documents are there for a specific purpose and are important. A passport is used to make entries for your international travel. Will you make entries on your cheque book or bank passbook? The same needs to be adhered to in the case of your passport.”

There are also specific conditions governing the safe custody and preservation of passports. “Rule 19 of the Passports Rules, 1980, read with Schedule V, prescribes these conditions. Condition 5 makes the holder personally responsible for the safe custody of the passport and states that it must not be wilfully lost, damaged or destroyed. Condition 6 provides that a passport must not be altered or mutilated in any way, nor may any endorsement be made in it by anyone other than a duly authorised official,” explained Vandekar.

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These provisions are important even when dealing with an expired passport. “The rules do not expressly create an exemption allowing a holder to alter or mutilate a passport booklet after its expiry. Accordingly, using an expired passport as a diary, notebook or rough writing pad is not advisable,” mentioned Vandekar.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

However, legal accuracy requires an important qualification. “Every handwritten note on a blank passport page does not automatically amount to an alteration of an official entry or establish a criminal offence. Section 12(1)(b) of the Passports Act specifically addresses unauthorised alteration of entries made in a passport. Section 12(3) provides a penalty for contravention of passport conditions or other provisions for which no separate punishment is prescribed. Whether a particular act attracts penal consequences depends on the precise facts and applicable legal provisions. It would therefore be incorrect to suggest that every instance of writing on an expired passport automatically constitutes a criminal offence,” said Vandekar.

The passport officer was shocked to see that he had converted his passport into his personal diary 😳 https://t.co/BM3yIWgs5X — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 3, 2026

An expired passport nevertheless remains an important personal document and should be preserved carefully, experts emphasised. “Its previous visas, immigration endorsements and entry and exit stamps provide a record of international travel. These may be useful when establishing travel history or supporting future visa applications. Previous passports may also be required when applying for passport reissue, depending on the applicable procedure.”

A few practical precautions are worth remembering:

*Never use a passport, whether current or expired, as a writing pad.

*Do not make unofficial entries, draw, doodle, paste stickers, remove pages or attempt to alter its contents.

*Avoid applying correction fluid, chemicals, or other substances to remove marks.

*Do not allow anyone to make unauthorised endorsements. Keep the booklet clean, dry, and stored safely. “If it is accidentally marked, torn or otherwise damaged, do not attempt to repair or conceal the damage yourself. Seek guidance from the Passport Office on whether reissue is necessary and which procedure applies,” said Vandekar.

An expired passport may no longer authorise international travel, but it does not cease to be a government-owned document or lose its historical and evidentiary value. “Treat it with the same care as your other important official records,” Vandekar said.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.