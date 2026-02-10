‘For him, get a little bit more aggressive; and for her…’: Expert reflects on Twinkle Khanna’s dating and friendship advice for son Aarav and daughter Nitara

Conversations about parenting often shift once children enter adolescence and early adulthood, when emotional intelligence, boundaries, and self-protection become as important as academic or career guidance. During a recent promotional interview for her newly launched book Mrs Funnybones Returns, author Twinkle Khanna spoke candidly about these dilemmas while discussing her children. In an interview, she reflected on how parenting advice cannot be one-size-fits-all and must be shaped by a child’s temperament and personality.

When asked for the best dating advice she had given her son, Aarav Bhatia, Twinkle described him as inherently kind. “With your children, you have to see their personalities, and you then give advice according to that. My son is a very kind person, very soft-hearted, since he was a child. Not just dating, but even with friends and other people. I had to always tell him to have his boundaries because he is so generous, that can sometimes lead other people to take advantage,” she said, highlighting a concern that resonates with many parents of empathetic children.