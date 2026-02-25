‘I think he is far more successful than me’: Expert on what Ayushmann Khurrana’s admiration for his brother reveals about handling sibling comparisons

Ayushmann Khurrana on his brother Aparshakti and celebrating unique paths to success

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 01:00 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana reflects on his bond with brother AparshaktiAyushmann Khurrana reflects on his bond with brother Aparshakti (Source: Instagram/Aparshakti Khurana)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sibling relationships often involve a complex mix of love, admiration, comparison, and competition, especially when both siblings pursue similar paths. Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke candidly about his bond with his younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, and how he views success within their family dynamic.

During an interview at the FICCI Frames event, Ayushmann said, “I think it’s beautiful. He never wanted to be an actor to begin with. He wanted to be a cricketer, and he was the Haryana captain of the under-19 side. He has even played at the national level. He suddenly wanted to be an actor, and he is natural because of his background. He knows Haryanvi and Punjabi, and he is very rooted. He always had that comic timing, but he surprised the world with his portrayal of a serious Bengali character. I wasn’t surprised, though; I always knew he had that within him.”

When asked about the perception that elder siblings often fare better in the same profession, Ayushmann responded, “I really believe that there is no way to compare the two of us. He is very happy with what he is doing. He does 10 different things in one day, and you can’t really measure success. He is a natural sportsperson; he is a great musician. He travels a lot, and he lives his life to the fullest. I think he is far more successful than I.”

But, how do comparisons between siblings, even when unintentional, affect their self-esteem and personal growth over time?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Even unintentional comparisons can leave a deep mark on a child. When one sibling is constantly measured against another, it can make them question their own worth: ‘Am I good enough?’ Over time, this can lead to self-doubt, unnecessary competition, or hiding one’s true interests to avoid judgment.”

He adds that Simple remarks like ‘Why can’t you be like your brother?’ can linger far longer than intended. Children may start chasing achievements that do not reflect their own passions, shaping their self-perception well into adulthood. This affects confidence, decision-making, and the ability to define success on their own terms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) 

Healthy ways siblings can define success for themselves

Success is personal and cannot be measured against someone else. Raj notes, “Siblings with similar paths should focus on what truly matters to them–growth, learning, and happiness. Setting individual goals, even small ones, helps shift the focus from comparison to personal achievement. Honest conversations about dreams and challenges can turn potential rivalry into support.” 

Recognising each other’s unique strengths, whether creativity, determination, or resilience, changes the story from ‘better or worse’ to ‘complementary’. At the end of the day, success is about being proud of your own journey, not someone else’s.

ALSO READ | Toddlers in India are missing key developmental milestones due to excessive screen time

How parents and families can foster an environment where siblings feel equally valued 

Raj states that parents set the tone for how siblings see themselves. Valuing effort, curiosity, and individuality over results builds confidence. One-on-one attention is crucial so each child feels genuinely seen. Families can model admiration and pride without judgment or comparison. 

Story continues below this ad

“Encouraging collaboration, empathy, and recognition of differences over competition teaches siblings to coexist respectfully. When children feel supported equally, they can pursue their own passions freely, celebrate each other’s wins, and grow confident in their own worth,” concludes the expert.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj's strict parenting: 'He was always a coach'
Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh
Are French fries really the 'worst food'? Experts weigh in after influencer's viral 'eradicate' warning
A fitness influencer recently grabbed attention for calling French fries the “worst food”
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
International Women’s Day 2026: Date, Theme, History and Why the World Celebrates It on March 8
International Women’s Day 2026 Date
Advertisement
PHOTOS
alia at met gala
Met Monday: Decoding the most anticipated dress code of 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Loud, purposeful and back to their best: India's Chepauk nets send a message ahead of must-win Zimbabwe clash
India vs Zimbabwe net session T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Yuvraj Singh opens up about early childhood, father Yograj's strict parenting: 'He was always a coach'
Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments