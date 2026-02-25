‘I think he is far more successful than me’: Expert on what Ayushmann Khurrana’s admiration for his brother reveals about handling sibling comparisons

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sibling relationships often involve a complex mix of love, admiration, comparison, and competition, especially when both siblings pursue similar paths. Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke candidly about his bond with his younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, and how he views success within their family dynamic.
During an interview at the FICCI Frames event, Ayushmann said, “I think it’s beautiful. He never wanted to be an actor to begin with. He wanted to be a cricketer, and he was the Haryana captain of the under-19 side. He has even played at the national level. He suddenly wanted to be an actor, and he is natural because of his background. He knows Haryanvi and Punjabi, and he is very rooted. He always had that comic timing, but he surprised the world with his portrayal of a serious Bengali character. I wasn’t surprised, though; I always knew he had that within him.”
When asked about the perception that elder siblings often fare better in the same profession, Ayushmann responded, “I really believe that there is no way to compare the two of us. He is very happy with what he is doing. He does 10 different things in one day, and you can’t really measure success. He is a natural sportsperson; he is a great musician. He travels a lot, and he lives his life to the fullest. I think he is far more successful than I.”
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Even unintentional comparisons can leave a deep mark on a child. When one sibling is constantly measured against another, it can make them question their own worth: ‘Am I good enough?’ Over time, this can lead to self-doubt, unnecessary competition, or hiding one’s true interests to avoid judgment.”
He adds that Simple remarks like ‘Why can’t you be like your brother?’ can linger far longer than intended. Children may start chasing achievements that do not reflect their own passions, shaping their self-perception well into adulthood. This affects confidence, decision-making, and the ability to define success on their own terms.
View this post on Instagram
Success is personal and cannot be measured against someone else. Raj notes, “Siblings with similar paths should focus on what truly matters to them–growth, learning, and happiness. Setting individual goals, even small ones, helps shift the focus from comparison to personal achievement. Honest conversations about dreams and challenges can turn potential rivalry into support.”
Recognising each other’s unique strengths, whether creativity, determination, or resilience, changes the story from ‘better or worse’ to ‘complementary’. At the end of the day, success is about being proud of your own journey, not someone else’s.
Raj states that parents set the tone for how siblings see themselves. Valuing effort, curiosity, and individuality over results builds confidence. One-on-one attention is crucial so each child feels genuinely seen. Families can model admiration and pride without judgment or comparison.
“Encouraging collaboration, empathy, and recognition of differences over competition teaches siblings to coexist respectfully. When children feel supported equally, they can pursue their own passions freely, celebrate each other’s wins, and grow confident in their own worth,” concludes the expert.
England's Harry Brook led his team to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan, securing a spot in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Brook's impressive 100 runs and the team's adaptability and bravery were key factors in the win. Pakistan's captain acknowledged Brook as their nemesis and credited him for their defeat, but they still have a chance to advance with a win against Sri Lanka.