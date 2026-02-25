‘I think he is far more successful than me’: Expert on what Ayushmann Khurrana’s admiration for his brother reveals about handling sibling comparisons

Sibling relationships often involve a complex mix of love, admiration, comparison, and competition, especially when both siblings pursue similar paths. Recently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke candidly about his bond with his younger brother, Aparshakti Khurana, and how he views success within their family dynamic.

During an interview at the FICCI Frames event, Ayushmann said, “I think it’s beautiful. He never wanted to be an actor to begin with. He wanted to be a cricketer, and he was the Haryana captain of the under-19 side. He has even played at the national level. He suddenly wanted to be an actor, and he is natural because of his background. He knows Haryanvi and Punjabi, and he is very rooted. He always had that comic timing, but he surprised the world with his portrayal of a serious Bengali character. I wasn’t surprised, though; I always knew he had that within him.”