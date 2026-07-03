‘Expected to look 25 forever’: Mallika Sherawat calls out ageism

Mallika Sherawat recently called out ageism in today’s times, where women, despite juggling a career, motherhood, household and office pressures, are expected to “look perfect” every time. “We are always expected to look 25 forever. The modern Indian woman wakes up in the morning, looks after home, children, husband, works, commutes, and office pressure. She handles everything every day, but she is still expected to look perfect and beautiful every time. The real beauty lies in moving ahead every day without a pause,” the Murder actor said in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

In a world that often defines beauty through appearance, perfection, and presentation, it is easy to forget what true beauty really looks like, according to psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh. “True beauty of a woman is not found in her makeup, her clothes, her hairstyle, or the image she presents to the world. While these may enhance how she looks, they do not define who she is.Real beauty is revealed in the way she shows up each day. The woman who cares for herself while also caring for the people she loves. The woman who continues to move forward despite challenges, disappointments, exhaustion, or uncertainty,” shared Delnna.

Delnna mentioned that she has “witnessed countless examples of this kind of beauty”. “It is not loud or attention-seeking. It often goes unnoticed because it exists in ordinary moments. It is the mother who keeps going even when she is tired, or the daughter who supports her family while navigating her own struggles. From a psychological perspective, resilience is one of the most powerful expressions of human strength. The ability to keep showing up, to adapt, to take responsibility, and to move forward despite life’s difficulties reflects emotional maturity and inner courage,” said Delnna.

One of the greatest misconceptions about beauty is that it is something we see. “In reality, the most memorable beauty is often something we feel. We feel it in someone’s kindness, or their strength, or their presence, and their reliability.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

Her beauty is reflected in her courage to keep going. “Because at the end of the day, the true beauty of a woman is not in how she looks. It is in how she lives and shows up,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.