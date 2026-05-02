Ever wondered why people ask, ‘What’s your 20?’ Here is the interesting reason

If someone texts you, “What’s your 20?”, they are most likely asking one simple thing: Where are you? The phrase may sound confusing if you’ve never heard it before, but it has a long history rooted in radio communication and law enforcement language. Today, it has crossed over into casual conversations, especially in pop culture, texting, and social media.

Origin

The phrase comes from the 10-code system, a set of shorthand radio signals used by police officers, truck drivers, CB radio users, and emergency responders in the United States. One of the most common codes was 10-20, which means location.

So when someone asked, “What’s your 20?”, they were really asking, “What’s your location?” This system became popular because radio communication needed to be quick, clear, and efficient. Instead of saying long sentences, officers could use short numeric codes.