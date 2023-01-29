‘It feels pretty weird to be watched’: Emily Ratajkowski on dating in the public eye

Emily Ratajkowski’s dating life always makes headlines as the pictures from her outings with her alleged love interests often end up finding their way to social media. However, despite the constant scrutiny, she admitted that she doesn’t really get used to the entire world knowing who she went out on a date with. In the latest episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, Emily opened up about how is it dating in the public eye.

“I’ve gone on dates where there’s been no pictures, and I’m like, ‘All good,’ and then there’s been times where literally the first time that I’ve met someone, we spent two hours together, and there’s pictures on the Internet,” she started out saying.

Emily shared how her friends react to these pictures. “My close friends will be like, ‘Dude, that guy’s stoked, like, he’s stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.’ And then that makes me feel gross; I’m like, ‘I wouldn’t want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,’ that’s not a good sign.”

She added that this has been “really hard” for her. “Because, basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Oh, didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then you know, there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else.”

What makes it further challenging is when Emily wants to keep things casual with the person involved. “It’s also been tough because I’ve been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing because I don’t necessarily want to know when they’re going on another date,” the 31-year-old explained.

“They know exactly where I’m at even with things that I don’t necessarily want to share, and they don’t necessarily want to know. So, that’s been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people’s feelings, and that’s been kind of tricky to navigate,” she continued.

Additionally, Emily admitted that she was earlier too afraid to date. “When I was in my 20s, I was kind of too afraid of the world and afraid of men to really date. I remember going on a couple of dates, like at 20, and in between relationships for brief kind of moments, and feeling super uncomfortable, and not having fun with it, and so, this has been kind of my first opportunity to date, and it’s been really a great experience,” she concluded.

