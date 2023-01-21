‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo hits the Paris Fashion Week runway as an ‘American Psycho’

Lucas Bravo, best known for essaying the character of Chef Gabriel in the Netflix show Emily in Paris, owned the runway at the Paris Fashion Week as he walked for the LGN by Louis-Gabriel Nouchi show this week. Far removed from his boy-next-door personality in the series, Bravo got a blood-splattered makeover for the American Psycho’ themed show.

Opening the show, inspired by the book and 2000 horror film American Psycho, the actor paid homage to murderer Patrick Bateman, originally played by Christian Bale.

He appeared wearing a floor-length tailored grey trench coat which was layered over a white shirt, a silver tie, black shoes, and latex gloves. With his hair slicked back, he had red paint – looking like blood – splattered on his face.

Also spotted on the runway was The White Lotus’ Stefano Gianino who wore a baby blue silk blazer over matching tailored pants and a tightly draped, semi-sheer shirt.

Fire Island‘s Zane Phillips, on the other hand, walked down the runway in an oversized grey sweater paired with a white shirt, a black tie and a pair of black trousers.

In an interview with Vogue, Nouchi opened up about the theme of the show, saying, “I was shocked when I first read it, and I loved having a reaction. It’s about the point of view of the brand and what we have to say … This is about twisting the code of toxic masculinity we see in the book and making it our own.”

“I like to play with the stereotypes, but it’s less about styling and more about the connotation of the piece on the body and how it affects the stereotype,” he said.

